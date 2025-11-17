Houston Showcase Set for Sunday, November 23
Published on November 17, 2025 under United Football League (UFL)
Houston Gamblers News Release
HOUSTON - The United Football League (UFL) has announced the remaining dates and locations for its 2025 Player Showcases, offering athletes the chance to showcase their abilities in front of UFL coaches, scouts, and front office personnel for potential free-agent opportunities.
As the season approaches, Houston will take center stage on Sunday, November 23, when Husky Stadium hosts one of the UFL's final Player Showcases of the year. Local athletes and prospects from across Texas are encouraged to register and compete for an opportunity to advance to the professional level. Remaining UFL Showcase Schedule
Houston, TX - Sunday, November 23 | Husky Stadium
Los Angeles, CA - Sunday, December 7 | Peninsula High School
For questions about eligibility or participation, please visit our FAQ page.
United Football League Stories from November 17, 2025
- Houston Showcase Set for Sunday, November 23 - Houston Gamblers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Gamblers Stories
- Houston Showcase Set for Sunday, November 23
- Shell Energy Stadium to Serve as Home of United Football League's Houston Gamblers
- Houston Roughnecks Tight End Geor'Quarius Spivey Signs with the Kansas City Chiefs
- Houston Roughnecks Cornerback Damon Arnette Signs with the Houston Texans
- UFL to Host Houston Roughnecks Youth Football Camp June 25 at TDECU Stadium