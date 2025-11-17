Houston Showcase Set for Sunday, November 23

Published on November 17, 2025 under United Football League (UFL)

HOUSTON - The United Football League (UFL) has announced the remaining dates and locations for its 2025 Player Showcases, offering athletes the chance to showcase their abilities in front of UFL coaches, scouts, and front office personnel for potential free-agent opportunities.

As the season approaches, Houston will take center stage on Sunday, November 23, when Husky Stadium hosts one of the UFL's final Player Showcases of the year. Local athletes and prospects from across Texas are encouraged to register and compete for an opportunity to advance to the professional level. Remaining UFL Showcase Schedule

Houston, TX - Sunday, November 23 | Husky Stadium

Los Angeles, CA - Sunday, December 7 | Peninsula High School

For questions about eligibility or participation, please visit our FAQ page.







