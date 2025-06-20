UFL Announces NFL Signings
June 20, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) News Release
Arlington, TX - June 20, 2025 - The United Football League today announced six more of its players have signed contracts with National Football League (NFL) teams. As of today, nine UFL players, who made appearances during the 2025 season, have signed with NFL teams.
Below is a list of players who have signed Thursday, (June 19) and Friday, (June 20):
UFL POS NAME NFL TEAM
Houston Roughnecks CB Damon Arnette Houston Texans
Arlington Renegades TE Sal Cannella Cleveland Browns
Arlington Renegades TE Seth Green New Orleans Saints
Arlington Renegades CB Jayden Price New Orleans Saints
Birmingham Stallions G Barry Wesley New Orleans Saints
Birmingham Stallions DT Perrion Winfrey Dallas Cowboys
Each UFL team will retain the rights of each player should that player return to the UFL.
For all the latest UFL to NFL signings visit theufl.com.
United Football League Stories from June 20, 2025
- UFL Announces NFL Signings - UFL
- Arlington Renegades Tight End Seth Green and Cornerback Jayden Price Sign with New Orleans Saints - Arlington Renegades
- Houston Roughnecks Cornerback Damon Arnette Signs with the Houston Texans - Houston Roughnecks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.