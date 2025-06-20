UFL Announces NFL Signings

Arlington, TX - June 20, 2025 - The United Football League today announced six more of its players have signed contracts with National Football League (NFL) teams. As of today, nine UFL players, who made appearances during the 2025 season, have signed with NFL teams.

Below is a list of players who have signed Thursday, (June 19) and Friday, (June 20):

UFL POS NAME NFL TEAM

Houston Roughnecks CB Damon Arnette Houston Texans

Arlington Renegades TE Sal Cannella Cleveland Browns

Arlington Renegades TE Seth Green New Orleans Saints

Arlington Renegades CB Jayden Price New Orleans Saints

Birmingham Stallions G Barry Wesley New Orleans Saints

Birmingham Stallions DT Perrion Winfrey Dallas Cowboys

Each UFL team will retain the rights of each player should that player return to the UFL.

