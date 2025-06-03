UFL to Host Houston Roughnecks Youth Football Camp June 25 at TDECU Stadium

June 3, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

HOUSTON - The United Football League will host a Houston Roughnecks Youth Football Camp on Wednesday, June 25 at the University of Houston's TDECU Stadium, giving aspiring student athletes an opportunity to learn from top level coaches and develop fundamental football skills.

"As coaches, we have a responsibility to grow the game and give back to the communities that support us, and there's no better place to invest in the future of the game than right here in HTown," said Houston Roughnecks Head Coach CJ Johnson. "These youth camps are a powerful way to share the knowledge and values we've gained through years of experience and inspire the next generation of student athletes to love and respect the game of football."

Over 400 players from Grades 5-12 are expected to attend, which will feature a Flag

Football Clinic (Grades 5-12), and a Football Camp (Grades 7-12). The camps will be led by

UFL officials, head coaches, assistant coaches, and players who competed during the 2025 UFL season. Top level instructions will include fundamental football skills, including speed and agility, and position specific development.

"The UFL is dedicated to expanding the game of football at all levels," said UFL Vice President of Football Operations David Dykeman. "With the vast amount of expertise acquired by our coaches and players throughout their lives at the professional, collegiate, and scholastic levels, we feel one of the ways that we will achieve this goal and give back to his game which we are passionate about is by passing those lessons on to the next generation."

Houston Youth Football Camp Schedule: Flag Football Clinic (Grades 5-12):

- An opportunity for student athletes entering grades 5-12 to develop their game. Skills will include passing, receiving, speed and agility, kicking and flag pulling.

- Time: 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Middle School/High School Football Camp (Grades 7-12):

- Offers aspiring student athletes entering grades 7-12 the opportunity to learn from highly respected coaching staff. Top level instruction will include fundamental football skills, speed & agility and position specific development. - Time: 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Location:

University of Houston's TDECU Stadium 3700 Cullen Blvd.

Houston, Texas 77204







