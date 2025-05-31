Roughnecks Overcome Panthers in Season Finale, 19-12

May 31, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

The Houston Roughnecks headed north for their final game of the 2025 UFL season against the already playoff bound Michigan Panthers. Roughnecks Head Coach C.J. Johnson looked to close out the season on a win, and to cap off a season that had already been a massive improvement on the previous one.

The Roughnecks offense started off the game strong, as quarterback Jalan McClendon got into his usual rhythm early of spreading the ball around to receivers while mixing in the occasional run play. Eventually, running back Lorenzo Lingard found the endzone from just a yard out for the third time this season to cap off the opening drive. A successful one-point conversion from wide receiver Justin Hall found the Roughnecks in the driver seat with a 7-0 lead.

The Panthers offense seemed to follow suit as well, until a fumbled snap by Panthers quarterback Rocky Lombardi while on the doorstep of the endzone found its way into the arms of Roughnecks linebacker J.T. Tyler. Houston found itself back with the ball and a 7-0 lead as the first quarter expired.

The beginning of the second quarter saw both teams trade punts before the Roughnecks failed to convert on a 4th and 1 to hand the ball back over to the Panthers. Lombardi dropped back to pass on the first play of the following drive and threw right into the path of Roughnecks linebacker Marvin Moody Jr. who took it back for the 32 yard pick six and extended the Houston lead to 13-0. Both teams traded field goals before the end of the half and headed into the half with the Roughnecks in control of a commanding 16-3 lead.

The second half saw the home side gain a little more momentum, Panthers running back Matthew Colburn II found the end zone from 23 yards out to bring the deficit within seven. However, Roughnecks kicker Chris Blewitt's field goal attempt from 20 yards out on the next possession pushed the difference back to 10. The two teams both seemed certain to not give the other an inch until the other would break as tensions flared on both sides of the ball. The breakthrough Houston needed came in the form of a turnover as Panthers quarterback Danny Etling, who filled in for Lombardi, fumbled and Roughnecks defensive lineman T.J. Franklin pounced on the loose ball. The Panthers were able to add another field goal in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late, as the Houston Roughnecks came away with their first-ever victory over the Michigan Panthers, 19-12.

POST GAME NOTES:

Quarterback Jalan McClendon was 17-for-31 with 193 yards passing.

Wide receiver Keke Chism led the Roughnecks offense with four receptions and 44 receiving yards.

Linebacker Marvin Moody Jr. grabbed his first interception of the season.







