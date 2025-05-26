Roughnecks Surmount Defenders, Closing out Home Series with Win

May 26, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Houston Roughnecks News Release







HOUSTON, TEXAS - The Roughnecks' explosive offense trampled over the DC Defenders, to punch in their fourth win 24-21 in their home finale at TDECU Stadium.

As Houston elected to defer, DC would defend the goal to start the primetime match up. In five short plays, the Defenders would stamp their arrival quickly into Roughneck territory. With their eyes downfield, DC QB Jordan Ta'amu would connect with WR Cornell Powell for a short pass-outrunning all backfield defenders for 44 yards straight to the endzone. Trailing 6-0 early in the first, the Roughnecks defense seeked to respond immediately. As DC attempted a two-point conversion, Houston ILB Marvin Moody Jr. would intercept QB Jordan Ta'amu and take it all the way to the house for his first pick-two. The competition was now heating up 6-2.

Roughnecks' offense would not have the same breakout success in their first drive, punting the ball back to DC. A good kick through the goalpost by PK Matt McCrane would bolster their lead 9-2. The clock set at fifteen and needing to close in on the Defenders' lead, Roughnecks' offense would put three more on the board with a successful 28 yard field goal by PK Chris Blewitt. Both teams would face three and out on their next drives. The Defenders would ultimately find themselves back into Houston terrain but would suffer a forced fumble by FS Leon O'Neal Jr. on the HOU 13 yard line. The defensive stop would not be enough for the Roughnecks to capitalize on and both teams would once again be forced to punt.

With a minute running down on the game clock, it was now or never for Houston to swing the momentum their way and change the course of the game. 3rd and 6 on the DC 14 yard line, QB Jalan McClendon would find WR Keke Chism in traffic for a 14 yard TD, putting the Roughnecks on top for the first time in the contest 11-9 going into the half. But it doesn't stop there.

Receiving the ball to start the second half, Houston was off to a red hot start. As the offense drilled downward, the McClendon and Chism duo would make its first redzone appearance in the game. The two would connect on a 13 yard catch by WR Keke Chism as he juked three DC defenders into the endzone for a touchdown, upping their score 17-9. Subsequent to a failed field goal attempt, the Defenders would go quiet in the third as Roughnecks fans kept up their loud cheers. Embarking on their final drive of the quarter, a series of fortunate events cemented Houston's lead. WR Keke Chism would lead the team downward with a catch for 46 yards to the DC 21 yard line. Firing on all fronts, RB Lorenzo Lingard would get his piece of the pie rumbling up the middle for 18 yards setting up first and goal on the DC 3 yard line. RB Lorenzo Lingard and WR. Emmanuel Butler sealed the third with a 3 yard rushing touchdown and successful 1-pt conversion, edging their competition 24-9.

After approximately 10 minutes into the fourth, DC would find themselves in the endzone following a 10 yard rush by RB Deon Jackson-inching them closer 24-15. Following a fumble, Houston would turnover the ball late forging a path for DC to rally back. Running down the clock, the Defenders' offense marched downfield hoping for a miracle. DC produces another scoring drive with a 5 yard TD catch by WR Cornell Powell to close in but it would not be enough to top the Roughnecks, ending the matchup 24-21.

The Roughnecks end their season in a road game against the Michigan Panthers at Ford Field on Saturday, May 31. Game 10 will air on ESPN at 2 p.m. CT.

POST GAME NOTES:

CB JaQuan Sheppard recorded a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

WR Justin Hall recorded 126 receiving yards.

RB Lorenzo Lingard rushed for his first touchdown of the season.

WR Keke Chism recorded his first two touchdown game.







