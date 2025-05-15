Roughnecks Get Hyped for Saturday's "H-Town Proud" Showdown against the Michigan Panthers

HOUSTON - The Houston Roughnecks return home to TDECU Stadium on Saturday, May 17 at Noon, for their highly anticipated "H-Town Proud" game vs. the Michigan Panthers, in a showdown packed with hometown pride and a push for the playoffs.

"This Saturday's 'H-Town Proud' game is more than just football- it's a celebration of everything that makes Houston one of the most vibrant, diverse, and resilient cities in the country," said Catherine Schultz, Houston Roughnecks VP of Team Business & Event Operations. "From honoring our hometown heroes, to spotlighting local artists and traditions, we're bringing the heart of Houston to the field- with plenty of H-Town swagger. It's going to be an unforgettable gameday experience that captures the true spirit of Houston."

Friday, May 16: Roughnecks Around H-Town

Leading up to Saturday's "H-Town Proud" game, Roughnecks players will be making the rounds around Houston, engaging with season ticket members and paying special visits to community partners.

Roughnecks Player Leon O'Neal Jr. Visits His Alma Mater - Spring Cypress High School

Roughnecks Safety Leon O'Neal Jr. returns to his roots with a special visit to Spring Cypress High School, where he will share his inspiring journey from high school standout to professional athlete, inspiring the next generation of athletes and students.

Storytime with the Roughnecks - 4 p.m. at HPL's Jungman Neighborhood Library

- The Roughnecks are teaming up once again with the Houston Public Library for "Storytime with the Houston Roughnecks." Players will read from their favorite books and share stories, to encourage young readers.

- This free family event is open to the public, but space is limited - register in advance on the HPL website here.

Houston Fire Department Visit - 4:30 p.m. at Station #28

- Roughnecks players will honor Houston's everyday heroes with a visit to Fire Station #28. Firefighters will enjoy meet-and-greets, photo ops, autographs, and exclusive Roughnecks swag as a thank-you for their service.

Pre-Game Tailgate with the Houston Havoc - Pizza Party Weekend

- As part of the UFL's Pizza Party Weekend, delivered by Pizza Hut, Roughnecks season ticket members can enjoy pizza and a meet-and-greet with Roughnecks players during the Havoc's pre-game tailgate. Season ticket members who attend the pre-game tailgate will receive a complimentary ticket to the Houston Havoc game at 7:30 p.m.

GAMEDAY: Saturday, May 17

10 a.m. Pre-Game Fan Fest | First-Ever Slab Festival

- Fans can head to the Fan Fest area outside Gate 2 at TDECU Stadium for the first-ever Slab Festival, hosted by T-DEEZ Car Audio. Fans can admire some of Houston's finest custom rides and enjoy the city's car culture on full display.

Live Performances by Houston Artists

- Get hyped before kickoff with live performances by local rappers Killa Kyloen and Big Homer during Fan Fest.

Family Fun Zone

- Fan Fest also includes family-friendly fun with inflatables, outdoor games, and more - something for fans of all ages.

Noon Kickoff: Roughnecks vs. the Michigan Panthers

- The game kicks off at Noon, as the Roughnecks take on the Panthers in a high-stakes home showdown, as the Roughnecks push for the playoffs.

Halftime Performance Featuring Lil' Flip

- Fans can enjoy a special halftime performance by H-Town's own rap icon, Lil' Flip.

Celebrate Houston Heroes - H-Town Proud Fan Nominations

- The Roughnecks are celebrating Houstonians who selflessly serve, lead and inspire our community, and we want to recognize them during Saturday's H-Town Proud game. Nominations can be submitted here.

Special Ticket Offers

- Bring-A-Buddy Pack - 2 Endzone Tickets, 2 Hot Dogs, 2 Beers: $60

- Family Four Pack: 4 Tickets, 4 Hot Dogs, 4 Drinks: $100

- Fan Favorite Pack: 1 Endzone Ticket, 1 Hot Dog, 1 Drink: $25

- Beat the Heat: $5 Beers during the entire first quarter.

- For more information on special ticket offers and purchase tickets, visit here.

Home Win Guaranteed

- The Roughnecks are calling it: A Roughnecks win this Saturday. If the Roughnecks don't get the W, everyone who bought a ticket will get a free ticket to the Roughnecks final home game on Sunday, May 25 vs. the DC Defenders.







