UFL Week Eight Preview

ARLINGTON, Texas - Week Eight of the United Football League season arrives with playoff implications intensifying and every snap carrying added weight. As teams enter the final stretch of the regular season, the race for postseason positioning is heating up, with matchups this weekend poised to solidify the standings.

Week Eight Schedule and Game Previews

Memphis Showboats (1-6, 1-4) at San Antonio Brahmas (1-6, 1-3)

Friday, May 16 - 8:00 p.m. ET | The Alamodome | FOX UFL Friday

FOX UFL Friday returns to San Antonio for a primetime clash as the San Antonio Brahmas host the Memphis Showboats at the Alamodome.

Memphis heads into the Alamo City seeking a much-needed second road win and looking to build momentum behind one of the league's top offensive weapons. Wide receiver Jonathan Adams burst onto the scene with two explosive performances to open the UFL season, and despite opposing defenses adjusting to contain him, he has continued to produce at a high level. Adams currently leads the league in total receiving yards with 407 and ranks fourth in total receptions with 30. In last week's matchup against the St. Louis Battlehawks, he hauled in four catches for 69 yards and a touchdown, while also contributing on the ground with a nine-yard carry. As the Showboats aim to get back on track, Adams remains a critical piece of their offensive attack.

The Brahmas enter Friday night's matchup equally hungry for a win, powered by a strong rushing attack led by Jashaun Corbin. The explosive back was a bright spot in last week's game against the DC Defenders, rushing for 109 yards - the third-highest single-game total in the league this season. His outing was highlighted by a season-long 57-yard run that showcased his breakaway ability. With 238 total rushing yards on the season, Corbin ranks second on the team and remains a key driver of San Antonio's offensive identity.

Birmingham Stallions (5-2, 3-1) at St. Louis Battlehawks (5-2, 2-2)

Saturday, May 17 - 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

The Birmingham Stallions and the St. Louis Battlehawks kick off Saturday's action with a marquee matchup inside The Dome at America's Center. Both teams enter the game riding winning streaks - three straight for the Battlehawks and two for the Stallions - and each will look to keep their momentum rolling as each team's postseason picture begins to take shape.

The Stallions hit the road after back-to-back home wins, most recently staging a gritty second-half comeback against the Houston Roughnecks. After trailing 25-6 early, Birmingham shut out Houston in the second half, flipping the game with a combination of timely defense and clutch special teams. Kicker Harrison Mevis was perfect on the day, going 3-for-3 on field goals from 41, 20, and 52 yards, earning UFL Special Teams Player of the Week honors. His final kick brought the Stallions within striking distance, setting the stage for a go-ahead touchdown. On the ensuing kickoff, Mevis helped pin Houston deep as Birmingham's special teams forced a fumble that led to the game-sealing score. Mevis' consistent leg and late-game composure were critical in the Stallions' 33-25 comeback victory.

The Battlehawks return home following a road win in Memphis - their third straight victory. With a win over Birmingham, St. Louis could position itself to potentially host the XFL Conference Championship Game for a second consecutive season. The defense has been the engine behind the Battlehawks' recent surge, leading the UFL with eight interceptions and allowing just 15 total points over the past two games. St. Louis ranks second in the league in scoring defense, giving up only 16.3 points per game. Anchoring the unit is standout safety Qwynnterrio Cole, who leads the team with 41 total tackles (22 solo), five pass breakups, one interception, and a forced fumble.

Michigan Panthers (5-2, 2-1) at Houston Roughnecks (3-4, 2-2)

Saturday, May 17- 1:00 p.m. ET | TDECU Stadium | FOX

The Michigan Panthers and Houston Roughnecks face off in a Saturday afternoon matchup that could have major implications in the USFL Conference playoff race.

Michigan hits the road for the second straight week, entering the game with a 5-2 record and full control of its postseason destiny. A win over the Roughnecks would move the Panthers one step closer to locking in a playoff spot. Last weekend, Michigan delivered one of the most dramatic finishes of the UFL season, rallying late to defeat the Arlington Renegades, 25-24. Quarterback Bryce Perkins and running back Toa Taua powered an 11-play, 56-yard drive in the final two minutes. Perkins kept the drive alive with a spectacular scramble and hurdle to get the Panthers to Arlington's 1-yard line with just one second remaining. Taua punched in the game-tying touchdown as time expired and then followed it up with a successful one-point conversion to complete the comeback and secure the win.

The Roughnecks return home looking to bounce back from a 33-25 loss to the Birmingham Stallions. While sitting just outside the playoff picture, Houston still has a path to contention and a win over Michigan would be a major step in that direction. One bright spot for the Roughnecks has been the consistent play of wide receiver Lawrence Keys III. The Tulane product has quietly become a reliable weapon, ranking third on the team in both receptions (15) and receiving yards (137), while leading all Roughnecks in all-purpose yards with 641. In last week's matchup against Birmingham, Keys III hauled in four catches for 65 yards, including a 24-yard grab that sparked the offense.

With both teams eyeing the postseason, Saturday's showdown promises to be a high-stakes battle with plenty of energy on both sides of the ball.

Arlington Renegades (3-4, 2-2) at DC Defenders (5-2, 3-1)

Sunday, May 18 - 12:00 p.m. ET | ABC

Week Eight action wraps up with an XFL Conference clash in the nation's capital as the Arlington Renegades travel to face the DC Defenders at Audi Field.

The Renegades enter Sunday's matchup in must-win mode after dropping their last two games. Despite the setbacks, Arlington has been steady, leading the league in total defense (260.1 ypg.). Offensively, tight end Sal Cannella remains a key playmaker, leading the team in receiving with 30 catches for 299 yards - an average of 42.7 yards per game. Cannella currently ranks fourth in the league in receptions and continues to be a reliable target in the passing game. Under center, quarterback Luis Perez has lived up to his "King of Spring" reputation, displaying poise and versatility. He leads the Renegades in both total offense (1,455 passing yards) and all-purpose yards (1,495), ranking second in the league behind DC's Jordan Ta'amu.

Riding high at 5-2, the Defenders are eyeing a playoff push as one of the XFL Conference's top contenders. Quarterback Jordan Ta'amu has been a consistent force and was named the Pizza Hut Offensive Player of the Week for his standout performance in Week Seven. He completed 19 of 24 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns in DC's win over San Antonio. His 76-yard touchdown strike to Braylon Sanders, who was clocked at 20.71 mph on the play according to SkillCorner data. It was the highest speed recorded on a scoring play in the UFL this season. Ta'amu currently leads the league in total passing yards (1,750) and continues to be the engine behind the Defenders' success.

With playoff implications looming, this high-stakes XFL Conference showdown could set the tone for the final stretch of the season.

Fans can catch all the UFL action live, beginning Friday night with FOX UFL Friday. The rest of the weekend's matchups will be broadcast across FOX and ABC, as well as streaming on both networks' digital platforms.







