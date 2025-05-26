Jaylon Allen: Adopted by the 901

May 26, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







MEMPHIS - Jaylon Allen didn't grow up in Memphis. But somewhere between the classrooms of the University of Memphis and the roaring crowds at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, this Showboats standout found a second home - and a calling.

As a college athlete, Allen quickly connected with the city's spirit - gritty, proud and full of heart. That connection only deepened over time. What began as a chapter in his football career became something more lasting: a personal commitment to a community that embraced him. When he signed to play for the Showboats, he was thrilled his story in the 901 wasn't finished.

"One thing I learned about Memphis is that if you love Memphis, it will definitely love you back-the people and the city," Allen said. "It was very different than where I grew up, and it made me want to help the people around me. It was great to come back to Memphis. I just feel like God gave me a purpose here. He wants me to help, so I'm going to help."

After a standout career with the Tigers and a full year under his belt as a professional with the Showboats, Allen's focus is on giving back to Memphis - especially the city's young people. He's become a familiar face at community events, children's hospital programs and youth events across the city. For him, it's not about being seen. It's about showing up - for the kids who need encouragement, guidance or just someone to believe in them and look up to.

That purpose was formed during his time in college and has continued to grow as he represents Memphis with the Showboats.

"I had a volunteering event with Memphis Athletic Ministries (M.A.M.) and I just really connected with the kids, just being a guy that they can look up to," Allen said. "The kids were so excited to see me and just having those moments ... those memories just really last for me. Those moments at M.A.M. and Youth Villages [mean a lot to me]."

Memphis Athletic Ministries is a faith-centered organization that seeks to "coach, grow and lead" Memphis youth, aiming to instill identity, hope and change in the lives of all they work with. Youth Villages focuses its impact on helping thousands of youth across the U.S. with emotional, mental and behavioral struggles by strengthening family bonds and focusing on long-term success.

His passion for service was shaped by wanting to make the world around him, the city that embraced him, a better and more giving place. Allen didn't have many similar influences while growing up in Humble, Texas. Now, he wants to be the type of influence he needed back then. Despite the demands of professional football, Allen always finds time to stay involved. His efforts are consistent, intentional and always focused on impact.

"I just see, especially in Memphis, just helping the kids out and being like the big brother for those guys, just having that older guy they can look up to, can make a difference," he said. "I know there's a really big impact that they need and that they gravitate towards."

He doesn't do it for headlines or applause. His motivation comes from seeing kids light up when they feel seen, valued and inspired. He understands that not every child will follow his path into sports, but he hopes they'll take away something deeper - belief in their own potential.

"I want to hopefully pass [giving back] down and keep going," Allen said. He hopes those who give back in similar ways "see themselves in that little kid and just keep pushing forward. That's all I ask."

While Allen's hometown isn't officially listed as Memphis, he's become a powerful example of what it means to represent the 901, not just in jersey colors but in action. His story is proof that roots can grow wherever people invest in one another and that giving back doesn't require being from a place, only loving it enough to leave it better than you found it.







