Showboats-Renegades Contest Slated for 2:05 PM Kick
May 24, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
Memphis Showboats News Release
The Memphis Showboats-Arlington Renegades United Football League game, scheduled for today at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium is now slated to kick off at 2:05 p.m. CT, after being delayed by inclement weather. Fans will be able to enter the stadium beginning at 12:30 p.m. CT.
The game will air on ESPN+ and ESPN3.
