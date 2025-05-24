Showboats-Renegades Contest Slated for 2:05 PM Kick

May 24, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







The Memphis Showboats-Arlington Renegades United Football League game, scheduled for today at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium is now slated to kick off at 2:05 p.m. CT, after being delayed by inclement weather. Fans will be able to enter the stadium beginning at 12:30 p.m. CT.

The game will air on ESPN+ and ESPN3.







