Stallions Offense Shines in 26-22 Victory over Panthers

May 24, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

The Birmingham Stallions (6-3) used a late defensive stop deep in their own territory to slip past the Michigan Panthers (6-3), 26-22 on Saturday afternoon inside Protective Stadium. Stallions Defensive Back Shyheim Carter swatted away a Danny Etling pass attempt in the end zone that would have gone for the go-ahead score with less than 10 seconds to play.

"Really proud of the way that we finished the game and super proud of our defense for making that final stop," said Head Coach of the Birmingham Stallions Skip Holtz. "We talked all week about how we needed to get off the field defensively and I thought that we came out of the locker room at halftime with a lot of energy. We were not running the ball extremely efficiently, and J'Mar (Smith) did a great job, we kind of put the ball in his hands and did a lot more drop back passes. We had to dissect a lot of different coverages and looks that Michigan was presenting. I am just really proud of our team, that stop at the end of the game was huge. I would have loved to get the stop with two minutes left at our own 30-yard line, but nevertheless, we made the stop and secured the win. We'll be playing again in Birmingham in two weeks not because we have to, but because our team has earned that opportunity."

The Stallions found themselves in another back-and-forth affair that came down to the game's final play. All together, the game saw four lead changes, with all occurring in the second half. J'Mar Smith was extremely efficient in his second start of the season, as the veteran signal-caller finished the day 22-of-31 for 307 yards two touchdowns with a long completion of 57. Deon Cain was on the receiving end of both of Smith's touchdowns, as Cain hauled in four receptions for 55 yards and the two scores. Birmingham's ground attack was led by Smith's 30 rushing yards, as Larry Rountree III found the end zone twice on the day and ended the game with 21 total rushing yards.

Defensively, Birmingham only surrendered 106 rushing yards and made the key defensive stop to preserve the win. Kyahva Tezino led the Stallions' defense with seven total tackles. Tezino also managed a sack and two tackles for loss. Steven Gilmore and Shyheim Carter both ended the day with six total tackles, with five of Carter's six tackles being solo stops. Carter also had a pass break up, which occurred on a late fourth down play to seal the game for Birmingham.

Notes

The Stallions increased their all-time record over the Panthers to 7-0, including a perfect 4-0 in Birmingham.

Birmingham was extremely efficient on third down, finishing the day 11-of-13 on third down.

The Stallions' 362 total yards of offense is a new season-high.

Michigan's 106 rushing yards mark only the third time this season an opponent has rushed over the century mark.

J'Mar Smith's 307 passing yards is a season-high for Birmingham QBs, surpassing Smith's 262 yard outing last week.

Deon Cain has registered back-to-back games with two receiving touchdowns.

Larry Rountree III only managed three total carries on the day, but two of which went for scores.

ATTENDANCE: 10,344

How It Happened

Second Quarter

13:01 - MICH | Michigan opened the scoring on a 33-yard touchdown pass that ended a 15-play, 81-yard drive. The following one-point attempt was successful (7-0, Panthers).

1:54 - BHM | J'Mar Smith found Deon Cain on a 19-yard touchdown pass that brought a six-play, 48-yard drive to a close. The Stallions were successful on the following one-point conversion, as Smith called his own number on a designed QB draw to deadlock the game at seven (7-7).

Third Quarter

10:48 - MICH | Following a Birmingham fumble deep in Michigan territory that was returned to the Stallions' 27-yard line, the Panthers regained the lead on a six-yard touchdown pass. The following one-point attempt was unsuccessful (13-7, Panthers).

6:08 - BHM | Larry Rountree III found the end zone for the first time this season on a 14-yard rush to paydirt. The scoring drive lasted eight plays and covered 75 yards. Birmingham attempted a one-point conversion on the following play but were denied (13-13).

0:54 - MICH | The Panthers broke the tie with a 25-yard field goal that ended a 10-play, 50-yard drive (16-13, Panthers).

Fourth Quarter

11:23 - BHM | The Stallions took their first lead of the day on a one-yard rushing touchdown from Rountree III that concluded an eight-play, 79-yard drive. Birmingham increased their lead to four on the following one-point attempt when Smith connected with Jordan Thomas in the back of the end zone (20-16, Stallions).

7:47 - MICH | Michigan grabbed the lead back on the following possession on a two-yard touchdown rush. The ensuing one-point attempt was unsuccessful, keeping the Stallions' deficit at two (22-20, Panthers).

2:22 - BHM | Smith found Cain on a 19-yard go-ahead touchdown pass that punctuated an 11-play, 72-yard scoring drive that ate up 5:25 of gameplay. Birmingham elected to go for two, but were unsuccessful in their attempt (26-22, Stallions).

Up Next

The Stallions will hit the road for the final time in the regular season for a Week 10 matchup against the Memphis Showboats at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn.

The game will be played on Sunday, June 1, at 2 p.m. CT and will be aired live on FOX.







