United Football League Announces Birmingham to Host USFL Conference Championship Game on June 8

May 17, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington, Texas - The United Football League announced today that the spring football league's USFL Conference Championship Game will take place at Protective Stadium in Birmingham on Sunday, June 8.

After eight weeks of action, the Michigan Panthers and Birmingham Stallions have officially punched their tickets to the USFL Conference Championship Game by posting the conference's best overall records.

The Panthers are not able to host the conference championship game due to a previously scheduled stadium event at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.

Statement from UFL President & CEO Russ Brandon:

"When the 2025 UFL schedule was released earlier this year, we were aware of potential postseason conflicts with the venue in Detroit, Mich., but after careful consideration we determined that playing the game in Birmingham was the best option for the league. We want to thank the loyal fans of the Panthers for their continued support of the team and want to apologize for their disappointment in not being able to see their team at home."

