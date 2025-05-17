The Defense's Quarterback: a Donald Payne Spotlight

May 17, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







Before he was a tackle machine and veteran anchor for the Arlington Renegades defense, Donald Payne was a freshman on a team that didn't even exist yet. In 2012, he stepped onto the campus of Stetson University as part of the first football team in school history, being one of 120 freshmen brought in to build a program from scratch. Years later, Payne has not only carved out a professional football career that's taken him from the NFL to the UFL, but he's also returned to that same school to earn his MBA and take his place in the Stetson Athletics Hall of Fame.

See Ball, Get Ball

His journey from Stetson to the NFL and into spring football is the kind of path that speaks to grit, adaptability, and relentless work. From going undrafted to landing with the Baltimore Ravens, to starting at middle linebacker for the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC Championship Game, Payne has always had a knack for making the most of every opportunity.

"You don't know when the last time will be, the last chance to play, to walk into a locker room with your brothers. So you take nothing for granted," he said.

It's that mindset that's turned Payne into the quarterback of the Renegades defense. From the middle of the field, he's constantly diagnosing plays, communicating with linemen and defensive backs, and setting the tone. "If we're all wrong, we're all right," he laughed. Sometimes, unity can outweigh even an incorrect call. "My job is to be in the middle of it all, always. See ball, get ball."

That constant motor, combined with an ever-growing dedication to film study, is what has kept Payne among the tackle leaders everywhere he's played. He's meticulous in his preparation, yet explosive in his execution. "If I don't end a game with double-digit tackles, I don't think I've had a good one," he said. "I should be around the ball all the time."

Being Dependable

Beyond the stat sheets and highlight reels, Payne is not only one of the most respected voices in the Renegades locker room, but he's also one of the most trusted. His teammates lean on him not just for his play recognition and leadership in huddles, but for his steady presence and belief in team unity. "You've got to lead by knowing what you're doing, by making the right calls, by doing things the right way," he said. "Because if you trust yourself, others will trust you."

That trust runs deep in the Renegades' defense. It's what Payne says truly separates this unit from others. Whether it's Ajene Harris making an interception or Willie Taylor plowing through for a sack, the sideline is alive with celebration. "We're genuinely happy for one another. That's the kind of bond people don't always see from the outside," Payne said. "Another man's success is the team's success. And we believe that."

Finishing What Was Started

And while Payne's journey on the field has been full of tackles, play calls, and locker room leadership, his path off the field has been just as driven. In December, amid the grind of professional football, Payne returned to Stetson to complete his MBA. A full-circle moment nearly a decade after making history as part of the university's first-ever football team.

In the spirit of graduation season, his recent accomplishment adds another layer to his legacy: a relentless pursuit of growth, both in the playbook and in life.







United Football League Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.