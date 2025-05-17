Preview: Roughnecks vs. Panthers

May 17, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Roughnecks return to TDECU Stadium on Saturday, May 17 at Noon, to face off against the USFL conference leading Michigan Panthers. The Roughnecks, coming off of a 33-25 loss to the Birmingham Stallions, posted 229 yards of offense, led by veteran quarterback Jalan McClendon.

The Michigan Panthers head to Houston with a 5-2 record, and are looking to be one step closer to a playoff berth. Led by quarterback Bryce Perkins, the Michigan offense has been rallying behind the one-two punch of Perkins and running back Toa Taua which has seen much success so far this season.

Houston, we've got a quarterback battle

The matchup that fans will look forward to this weekend will be between quarterbacks Jalan McClendon and Bryce Perkins. Despite having only played in four games so far this season, McClendon is among the top of the league in completions, completion percentage and total yards. Meanwhile, Perkins leads the league in efficiency rating and rushing touchdowns, as Michigan has had some of the most offensive output in the league so far this season.

Defense Wins Championships

One factor that will be key for a Houston victory this Saturday will be to win the turnover battle. The Roughnecks are second in the league with a +5 turnover margin, trailing only the DC Defenders by one, and are currently averaging an interception a game. They face off against a Michigan Panthers team that ranks seventh in the league with a -1 turnover margin.

Hall Pass

Roughnecks wide receiver Justin Hall has led the team in receiving in almost every game so far this season for Houston. Hall currently leads the league in receptions, and finished the 2024 UFL season among the top in every receiving category.







