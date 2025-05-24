Renegades Defeat Showboats 30-12

May 24, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - The Arlington Renegades (4-5) delivered a commanding 30-12 win over the Memphis Showboats (2-7) at Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams came out with intense defensive pressure in the opening quarter, trading early punts and setting a physical tone. Arlington's offense began to find its rhythm on its second drive, stringing together first downs through a combination of passes and explosive runs that moved them into the red zone.

To open the second quarter, kicker Lucas Havrisik knocked through a 27-yard field goal to put the Renegades on the board first. On the very next Memphis drive, linebacker Willie Taylor made a game-changing play, strip-sacking quarterback E.J. Perry and setting up Arlington on the Showboats' 11-yard line. Moments later, quarterback Holton Ahlers connected with tight end Seth Green for a two-yard touchdown, giving the Renegades a 9-0 lead. It was Ahlers' first passing score of the season.

Memphis answered quickly, sparked by a 49-yard reception from Elijah Stove that set up a four-yard rushing touchdown by Jalen Jackson to cut the lead to 9-6. The Renegades looked ready to punt away their next possession until punter Marquette King audibled on a fourth-and-20, pulling the ball and sprinting 36 yards for a stunning first down. That gutsy play led to a 40-yard field goal from Havrisik to make it 12-6.

Penalties helped Memphis respond with a 41-yard field goal of their own, bringing the score to 12-9. Arlington's offense had a chance to extend the lead before the break, but a drive led by big runs from running back Dae Dae Hunter stalled with a missed field goal as the half expired.

The second half opened with offensive penalties that halted Arlington's momentum, forcing a punt. Memphis, now with a new quarterback under center, started moving the ball again. A 37-yard reception by Isaiah Washington brought the Showboats into Renegades territory, but Arlington's defense held strong and limited them to another field goal, tying the game at 12.

The Renegades quickly took the lead back when quarterback Luis Perez found wide receiver Tyler Vaughns wide open for a 41-yard touchdown, swinging the momentum back to Arlington to 18-12.

As the fourth quarter began, linebacker Donald Payne came up with a key interception to stop Memphis in their tracks and put the Renegade offense back on the field. Hunter ignited the drive with 21- and 11-yard runs, and JaVonta Payton capped it off with a 15-yard run to the end zone, extending the lead to 24-12.

The Arlington defense smothered any comeback attempt from Memphis, applying constant pressure and closing down passing lanes. With just minutes left, Perez connected with wide receiver Deontay Burnett for a 24-yard touchdown, putting the finishing touches on a complete 30-12 victory.

The Renegades (4-5) finish their 2025 season on the road when they head to San Antonio for a match against the San Antonio Brahmas (2-7), Sunday, June 1st, on ABC at 11 a.m. CT.

NOTES

This is the second matchup ever between these two teams. The last time they played, the Renegades swept over the Showboats 47-23 (ARL leads series 2-0).

WR Tyler Vaughns had another busy game, leading the team in offense, recording eight receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown.

QBs Luis Perez and Holton Ahlers both had noteworthy games. Perez went 20-30 (67%) for 206 yards and two touchdowns, and Ahlers recorded his first passing touchdown of the season.

RB Dae Dae Hunter was a useful tool on offense, stringing together 13 carries for 67 yards, three receptions for 23 yards, and many first-down conversions.

Four different players on the Arlington offense would score a touchdown in this game. (Three receiving, one rushing).

LBs Willie Taylor III and Donald Payne were sparkplugs for Arlington's defense. Taylor recorded three tackles and forced two fumbles, while Payne led the defense in tackles with seven and added one interception.

The Renegades' defense set the tone the entire game, recording five sacks, nine tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, including one recovered, one interception, and six pass breakups.

The Renegades continue to be a force for turnovers, causing eight fumbles in nine games.







United Football League Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.