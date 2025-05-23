Showboats Spend Time with Memphis Veterans

May 23, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







MEMPHIS - In Memphis, you can learn about the city through its museums, landmarks and famous food spots - but to really understand what makes this city special, you have to spend time with its people. That sense of connection was front and center this Memorial Day weekend as members of the Memphis Showboats made time to give back in a small, meaningful way.

Showboats players Nasir Player and Nehemiah Shelton, along with Interim Head Coach Jim Turner, visited Alpha Omega Veterans Services to share a meal, lend a hand and express gratitude to veterans in the 901. It wasn't a grand gesture, but it was genuine and appreciated.

Turner, who served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps, was grateful for the opportunity to give back to his fellow service members.

"It means everything to me to come back and give back to other veterans," said Turner. "Serving is truly a time that you are giving yourself to the country, so it's important for other veterans, after we get out, to give back and really try to help take care of the veterans that have struggled a little bit. That's what I love about facilities like this all over the country, and I really appreciate what they're trying to do for these guys."

After helping with dinner service, the Showboats team spent time chatting with veterans, sharing stories, laughs and a sense of camaraderie. For many of the vets, the visit was a bright spot in their day.

"It means a lot for the Showboats to be here today. We, as veterans, have done our part for the nation, and now the Showboats are doing their part for us," said veteran Michael Wright. "We really appreciate that - it's a real big deal."

Memorial Day is a time to remember and reflect-but also to connect. For the Showboats, this visit was about saying thank you. And for the veterans, it was a reminder that they're seen, valued and remembered-not just for their service, but for who they are today.







