Preview: Showboats at Bramhas

May 14, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. ) -- The Memphis Showboats play their final road game of the 2025 season Friday night at San Antonio. Both the Brahmas and Showboats will be seeking their second victory of the season and both are being led by interim head coaches.

The Showboats are averaging 14.7 points per game, while San Antonio has put up 13.6 points per contest. The 'Boats are No. 5 in the UFL in total offense with 264.0 yards per game, while the Brahmas are last at 227.4.

Memphis is led offensively by QB Dresser Winn, who will make his fourth start of the season. He ranks No. 6 in the UFL in passing yards, despite starting fewer games than anyone in the top 11.

Saturday's game is slated for a 7 p.m. CT kickoff at The Alamodome and will be broadcast nationally on FOX. The game will also be heard live on Sirius XM satellite radio.

The Memphis radio broadcast will be heard on Hot 107.1, with Eli Savoie (play-by-play) and Russell Copeland (analyst) in the booth.

DRESSER'S DOING HIS THING

Dresser Winn was the third team, emergency QB for the first four weeks of the season. But he was named the starter for Week 5 at Birmingham and passed for 235 yards and a TD on 17-of-29 attempts. He also completed a pass to Dee Anderson for a 2-point conversion in overtime to seal the victory.

Winn has played well since taking over, ranking No. 6 in the UFL in passing yards. He is 60-of-98 for 638 yards and 3 touchowns with just 1 interception in 3 games.

Winn's victory at Birmingham was the first for a Showboats starting QB since Week 10 last season, when Josh Love led the team to a win over the Houston Roughnecks.

Winn was with the LA Rams on the practice squad in 2023 and 2024. He made one start for the Rams in the 2024 preseason, going 9-of-16 for 72 yards. Winn was a Second Team All-OVC performer at UT-Martin in 2022, going 232-of-379 for 2,928 yards, 18 TDs and 11 INTs. He led the Skyhawks to an OVC Championship that season.

ADAMS LEADS LEAGUE IN RECEIVING

Jonathan Adams had two huge weeks to open the UFL season. While defenses focused in on ways to slow down his production, he has still managed to climb back atop the league in receiving yards.

Adams is No. 1 in the UFL in receiving yards with 407. He is No. 4 in the league in receptions with 30.

Last week, Adams caught 4 balls for 69 yards and 1 touchdown. He added 1 carry for 9 yards.

WALKER, WOODS BOLSTER BACK END

Eli Walker was responsible for the Showboats' first interception of the season in Week 5, intercepting Birmingham Stallions QB Case Cookus deep in Memphis territory. He is No. 2 on the team in total tackles with 44 (37 solo).

Kyree Woods snagged the Showboats' second interception of the season vs. St. Louis last week. Woods is one of three 'Boats to have been with the team since it was brought back in 2023. He has tallied 16 total tackles this season.







United Football League Stories from May 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.