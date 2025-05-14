Ta'amu, Wallace Named UFL Players of the Week

May 14, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

D.C. Defenders News Release







Washington, D.C. - The DC Defenders continue to earn league-wide recognition as quarterback Jordan Ta'amu and defensive tackle Joe Wallace have been named United Football League (UFL) Players of the Week for Week 7. Their standout performances were instrumental in the Defenders' 32-24 comeback road victory over the San Antonio Brahmas on Friday night.

Ta'amu delivered a commanding performance under center, completing 19 of 24 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns. With the Defenders trailing at halftime, the veteran quarterback led a composed second-half rally, capped by a crucial 29-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Cornell Powell that gave DC an 18-12 lead and shifted the game's momentum for good.

On the defensive front, Wallace anchored a relentless pass rush, recording two sacks and three tackles for loss as part of a six-tackle performance (three solo, three assisted). His consistent interior pressure disrupted the Brahmas' offensive rhythm and kept quarterback Kevin Hogan off balance throughout the night.

Ta'amu and Wallace are the second duo of Defenders to earn UFL Player of the Week honors this year, joining linebacker Anthony Hines III and kicker Matt McCrane, who received Defensive and Special Teams honors, respectively, following their standout performances in Week 1.

The DC Defenders (5-2) return to action this weekend as they aim to extend their winning streak and strengthen their push toward the UFL postseason.







