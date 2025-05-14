Conference-Leading DC Defenders Return to 'Rowdy Audi' for Fan Appreciation Game against Arlington Renegades

May 14, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

D.C. Defenders News Release







Washington, D.C. - The DC Defenders return to Audi Field on Sunday, May 18 at 12 p.m. ET for a pivotal UFL Week 8 showdown against the Arlington Renegades and Head Coach Bob Stoops, as they continue a push toward the playoffs.

After a three-game road stretch, the Defenders lead the conference and are back in the District to celebrate its annual Fan Appreciation game, honoring the passion and loyalty of the best fans in spring football with expanded activations, exclusive giveaways, and unforgettable experiences.

"Defenders fans provide a home field advantage that starts in the stands, and we look forward to celebrating the best fans in spring football this weekend" said Interim Head Coach Shannon Harris. "They motivate us to play with heart, physicality, and relentless pressure - that's how the terror is maintained on the field every single week."

Football Highlights

Top of the League. Following last week's thrilling 32-24 comeback win over the San Antonio Brahmas, DC became the UFL's first five-win team on the season and boasts a league-best 5-2 record.

The Rivalry Continues. The DMV and DFW heated football rivalry continues as the Renegades visit Audi Field for the first time this season. The Defenders lead the all-time series 3-1, with every regular-season contest decided by an average margin of just 4 points.

Win and In. With a win on Sunday against Arlington, DC clinches a spot in the conference championship game.

Players of the Week. Sunday's showdown features the UFL's Week 7 Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week-QB Jordan Ta'amu, who went 19-for-24 for 278 yards and 3 TDs, and DT Joe Wallace, who tallied 2 sacks and 3 tackles for loss in a dominant defensive outing.

Fan Appreciation Experiences

Player Poster Giveaway. The first 1,000 fans to arrive at Sunday's matchup will receive a limited-edition DC Defenders player poster-an instant collector's item!

Defenders Rally Towels. The first 5,000 fans through the gates will receive co-branded rally towels, courtesy of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA).

Signature Sunday. Fans can pick up a wristband at the Ticketing table on the concourse to gain access to "Signature Sunday" in the South End Zone during player warmups. Select players and coaches will visit with gathered fans for pictures and autographs. Limited wristbands are first come first served, while supplies last.

#SHIELDSUP On-Field Photo Experience. Before the action kicks off, fans can snap a picture on the field with the official DC Defenders shield. Limited wristbands for the photo experience are available at the Ticketing table on the concourse on a first come first served basis, while supplies last.

Mascot Madness: For the first time ever, iconic D.C. sports mascots unite at Audi Field to celebrate with Defenders Nation. Scheduled to appear are Major Tuddy (Washington Commanders), G-Wiz (Washington Wizards), Thomas Jefferson (Washington Nationals), Talon (D.C. United) and Slapshot (Washington Capitals). The mascots will mingle with fans on the concourse and participate in a lively 40-yard dash at halftime

Game Ball Presentation. Sunday's game ball will be presented by MWAA with a special appearance by airport security dog, Tiller.

Touchdown Fireworks Return. Get ready to celebrate every Defenders touchdown with in-stadium pyrotechnics that match the intensity of our fans.

Bar Network Specials. Defenders fans can enjoy food and drink specials at participating Bar Network partner locations before heading to Audi Field.

Ticket Offers

With only two chances left to see the Defenders at home this season, the team has delivered an unbeatable mix of affordable ticket deals that offer something for everyone. Fans are encouraged to buy early before select deals expire or sell out. Ticket prices do not reflect any relevant fees.

FEED THE SNAKE. The iconic Defenders Beer Snake is a bucket list D.C. sports must! With this offer, fans can snag a spot in the rowdiest section of Audi Field and enjoy a cold beer on us. Ideal for fans who want to chant, cheer, and celebrate with the fans in the Supporters Section, all for just $30.

Cabana Brunch. This Sunday special offers an all-inclusive brunch like no other in the exclusive fieldside cabanas. For only $110, fans will enjoy unlimited food and drinks in a lively, social atmosphere with prime field views..

Value Deal. The ultimate family-friendly option! Get into the game and enjoy a hot dog and beverage starting at just $28 per ticket.

College Series. The Defenders College Series continues with partner school James Madison University, alma mater of Defenders DB Sam Kidd. Fans who purchase a ticket through this special bundle will receive an exclusive cobranded hat. For fans who missed out on partner schools previously featured in the program, limited inventory tickets and hats are available for the school of choice through a new expanded offer.

Educator Discount. On the heels of Teacher Appreciation Week, this special offer for educators continues with a discounted ticket and complimentary tumbler. Verification required through XNow.

Student Discount. All season long local college students receive a discounted ticket and a free tee. Verification required through XNow.

Community

Community Coach Award. Nominations have been extended for the DC Defenders Community Coach Award. United by our love of football, the award celebrates local football coaches who are growing the love of the game by creating opportunity and developing community through the sport of football. All active DMV-based coaches at any level are eligible to be nominated. One coach will be selected for the award by a panel of Defenders football and front office staff. Nominations close on Friday, May 16. Click here to view the nomination form.

Community Spotlight Partner. On Saturday, select DC Defenders players and coaches will participate in the Great Vibe Events summer kickoff party. Founded by a local family and supported by Defenders DB Sam Kidd, the organization provides social opportunities for adults with disabilities

Know Before You Go

Gates open at Audi Field at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Tickets are available online or at the Box Office on game day.

The match-up will be nationally televised on ABC.







United Football League Stories from May 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.