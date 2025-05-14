United Football League Announces Standout Performers for Week Seven

ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League has announced its Players of the Week for Week Seven of the 2025 season. This week's honors go to DC Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, who has been named the Pizza Hut Offensive Player of the Week; DC Defenders defensive tackle Joe Wallace, who received Ortho© Defensive Player of the Week honors and Birmingham Stallions kicker Harrison Mevis, who is the Special Teams Player of the Week.

Pizza Hut Offensive Player of the Week: Jordan Ta'amu, QB - DC Defenders

Quarterback Jordan Ta'amu turned in a near-flawless performance in Week Seven, leading the DC Defenders to a 32-24 comeback victory over the San Antonio Brahmas on Friday night. He completed 19 of 24 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns, powering the Defenders to their fifth win of the season. After trailing in the first half, Ta'amu sparked the turnaround in the second half, connecting with wide receiver Cornell Powell on a pivotal 29-yard touchdown strike that gave DC an 18-12 lead and shifted the game's momentum. From there, the Defenders controlled the tempo through Ta'amu's leadership which helped seal the win.

SkillCorner Moment: Ta'amu recorded the fastest UFL touchdown of the season with a top speed of 20.71 mph on his 76-yard completion to Braylon Sanders, according to SkillCorner- a cutting-edge vision technology that tracks every player on every play using All-22 footage to generate detailed physical and contextual performance data.

Ortho© Defensive Player of the Week: Joe Wallace, DT - DC Defenders

Defensive tackle Joe Wallace delivered a dominant performance in the trenches last Friday night, wreaking havoc on the San Antonio offensive line. He recorded a game-high two sacks and three tackles for loss - his most impactful outing of the season. Wallace's relentless pressure up the middle consistently disrupted the Brahmas' rhythm, as he kept quarterback Kevin Hogan under duress throughout the contest. Finishing with six total tackles (three solo, three assisted), Wallace anchored a DC defense that set the tone physically and played a pivotal role in the Defenders' victory.

Special Teams Player of the Week: Harrison Mevis, K - Birmingham Stallions

Kicker Harrison Mevis delivered a flawless performance on Sunday, going 3-for-3 on field goal attempts and accounting for nine total points in Birmingham's thrilling 33-25 comeback win over Houston. Known for his poise under pressure and long-range accuracy, on Sunday he connected from 41, 20, and then 52 yards. His final kick brought the Stallions within striking distance late in the game. Following a key defensive stop, Birmingham found the end zone to take a 27-25 lead. On the ensuing kickoff, Mevis helped pin Houston deep, and the Stallions' special teams capitalized by forcing and recovering a fumble, setting up the game-sealing rushing touchdown. Mevis' steady leg and clutch execution were instrumental in Birmingham's dramatic comeback victory.

Each week, the UFL recognizes players who deliver exceptional on-field performances and demonstrate the league's commitment to excellence, competition, and entertainment.

