Preview: Showboats vs. Battlehawks

May 7, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Showboats haven't played at home since April 12. The 'Boats finished a three-game road swing with losses at Michigan and Houston sandwiched around an upset victory at Birmingham. The Battlehawks won two, lost two and have now won two straight again. St. Louis is in the thick of the playoff race in the XFL Conference and Memphis will be looking to play spoiler.

St. Louis and Memphis are both averaging exactly 262.5 yards per game. But the Battlehawks have been more successful at crossing the goal line, averaging 21.8 points per game, while Memphis averages 15.7.

Saturday's game is slated for a 2 p.m. CT kickoff at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. The game will also be heard live on Sirius XM satellite radio. The Memphis radio broadcast will be heard on Hot 107.1, with Eli Savoie (play-by-play) and Russell Copeland (analyst) in the booth

ADAMS REMAINS AMONG LEAGUE LEADERS

Jonathan Adams had two huge weeks to open the UFL season. While defenses focused in on ways to slow down his production, he has still managed to remain among the league leaders.

Adams is No. 2 in the UFL in receiving yards with 338. He is No. 4 in the league in receptions with 26.

Last week, Adams caught two balls for 25 yards and added a 2-point conversion reception.

STEELE KEEPS STACKING STOPS

Linebacker Steele Chambers has recorded double-digit tackles in 4 of the Showboats' 6 games.

Chambers is No. 2 in the United Football League with 53 total tackles, ranking directly behind Michigan's Frank Ginda. He ranks No. 1 in the league in solo tackles with 34.

Chambers is a converted running back. He played two seasons as a running back at Ohio State, tallying 28 carries for 221 yards and 1 TD, before moving to linebacker. After moving to defense, Chambers recorded 190 tackles, 11.5 TFLs, 2 sacks and 3 interceptions for the Buckeyes.

SHOWBOATS TRANSACTIONS

The Showboats made a number of personnel moves Monday and Tuesday.

Memphis traded WR Dee Anderson to San Antonio for CB Darius Phillips. With the Brahmas, Phillips had recorded 14 tackles and 3 pass breakups in 4 games.

The Showboats waived DL P.J. Hall Monday, while bringing back DL Dillon Faamatau, who had been with Memphis in both 2023 and 2024. In 12 games with the Showboats over the two previous seasons, Faamatau tallied 21 tackles.

