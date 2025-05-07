United Football League Announces Standout Performers for Week Six

May 7, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League has unveiled its Players of the Week for Week Six of the 2025 regular season, spotlighting standout efforts across all phases of the game. Michigan Panthers quarterback Bryce Perkins continues his stellar campaign, earning his third Pizza Hut Offensive Player of the Week award. On the defensive side, St. Louis Battlehawks linebacker Pita Taumoepenu claims Ortho© Defensive Player of the Week honors for his impactful play. Rounding out the accolades, Battlehawks kicker Rodrigo Blankenship secures Special Teams Player of the Week recognition after a clutch performance.

OFFENSE: QB, Bryce Perkins, Michigan Panthers

Perkins has firmly established himself as one of the league's premier signal-callers after another standout performance this past weekend. The Virginia alum completed 13-of-18 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding 90 rushing yards, as he powered Michigan to its fourth win of the season to keep the Panthers in the thick of the playoff race. Through six weeks, Perkins ranks second in passing touchdowns with eight and is tied for a league best with four rushing touchdowns.

Next Game: at Arlington, Saturday, May 10, 1 p.m. ET on FOX

DEFENSE: LB, Pita Taumoepenu, St. Louis Battlehawks

Taumoepenu delivered one of his most dominant defensive performances of the season last Friday, racking up game-highs with two sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery to power the St. Louis Battlehawks to a crucial win12-6 over the Arlington Renegades. The victory vaulted St. Louis into second place in the XFL Conference standings. A native of Euless, Texas, Taumoepenu has picked up right where he left off last season, continuing to anchor the Battlehawks' defense as a disruptive force. He currently leads the league in sacks with 5.5 and ranks among the top players in forced fumbles with two, further solidifying his reputation as one of the UFL's premier defenders.

Next Game: at Memphis, Sunday, May 11, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN

SPECIAL TEAMS: K, Rodrigo Blankenship, St. Louis Battlehawks

Blankenship continues to show why he's the league's most reliable kicker. He is the only kicker in the UFL who has not missed a field goal. Last Friday, he remained perfect, going 2-for-2. His 14 successful field goals is also the top mark in the UFL this season. Both kicks against Arlington last week came at pivotal moments, helping lift the Battlehawks to a key victory 12-6 that kept their playoff hopes alive. His first field goal, just before halftime, extended St. Louis's lead to 9-0. In the fourth quarter, with 6:23 remaining, head coach Anthony Becht once again trusted Blankenship, who delivered once again to put the Battlehawks up by six, 12-6, and ultimately seal the victory.

Next Game: vs Memphis, Sunday, May 11, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.