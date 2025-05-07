Arlington Renegades vs. Michigan Panthers: Know Before You Go

May 7, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







Arlington, Texas - This Saturday, May 10 at 12 p.m., it's all going down at Choctaw Stadium. The Arlington Renegades are hosting their final home game of the season- and we're calling on all Bandits to help us pack the house!

The Renegades will square off against the Michigan Panthers in a must-win battle, with energy, emotion, and pride on full display. With legendary Head Coach Bob Stoops at the helm, this is more than just a game- it's a statement.

Whether you've been riding with us all season or are new to the Renegades family, this is your moment to show up, get loud, and be part of something unforgettable.

FAN APPRECIATION DAY

This one's for you, Renegades Nation! You've shown up, stood strong, and cheered loud all season long- and now it's our turn to say thank you. Join us as we celebrate the best fans in football with a day dedicated to the heart and soul of this team: YOU.

$2 DRAFT BEERS

You read that right- $2 draft beers until halftime! Sip smart and cheer responsibly.

FREE ADMISSION FOR THE KIDS

Kids 12 & under get in FREE with the purchase of an adult ticket. The offer is available on gameday at the box office or secure your tickets now using this special FEVO link. ! Bring the whole crew and make it a family affair.

RENEGADES RECESS - Postgame Field Fun

When the clock hits zero, the fun keeps going! Kids are invited to the field for 30 minutes of playtime- and every child gets a free frozen treat!

FULL THROTTLE TAILGATE - Starts at 10:30 a.m.

Kick things off early at Centerfield Plaza with family-friendly fun: face painting, Bandit tattoos and a balloon artist.

GIVEAWAYS - Renegades Rally Towel

Be one of the first 1,500 fans through the gates and snag a limited-edition rally towel, courtesy of the Texas Army National Guard!

4 THE WIN FAMILY 4 PACK - Just $100!

4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 drinks, and 4 chips for one unbeatable price. The best way for families to save and make game day memories together. Click here for more details.

GATE TIMINGS

The Centerfield gate will open 90 minutes prior to game time, at 10:30 a.m. for access to the Full Throttle Tailgate. All other gates will open 60 minutes prior to kickoff. The First Base gate is to remain closed.

This is it- our last chance this season to light up Choctaw Stadium. Let's show the league what Renegades Nation is all about. Wear your blue, bring the noise, and help us finish strong.

Let's pack the stands and bring home a win- together. GO RENEGADES!

United Football League Stories from May 7, 2025

