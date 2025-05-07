Showboats Extend Kids Free Offer Through Partnership with FedEx St. Jude Championship

May 7, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Showboats will be offering free tickets to children under 12 for the remainder of the 2025 United Football League season, thanks to a partnership with the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Memphis' annual PGA TOUR event since 1958, has long had a policy of inviting children to attend its event for free, inspiring them to extend the Showboats offer, which had previously been announced for the Sunday, May 11 home game vs. St. Louis at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

The Memphis Showboats-FedEx St. Jude Championship free child ticket offer can be redeemed for the May 11th game or by purchasing tickets at the box office on game day.

"We're thrilled to partner with the FedEx St. Jude Championship to continue their great tradition of allowing the young people of Memphis and the MidSouth to attend world-class sporting events free of charge," said Memphis Showboats Vice President of Team Business and Event Operations Steve Macy. "We look forward to welcoming even more young people and their families to Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium for the remainder of the 2025 UFL season."

"Sports have the power to create such a positive impact on the Memphis community, so we jumped at the chance to support the Showboats in this new endeavor," said FedEx St. Jude Championship Executive Director, Joe Tomek. "Allowing kids in free to the championship has always been our commitment to the community and we're very happy to extend that offer to the Showboats for the remainder of the season. We believe providing families with low-cost access to these great community amenities will help inspire the next generation of athletes and fans alike."

Season and single-game tickets for the 2025 Memphis Showboats seasons are available now at uflshowboats.com/tickets. Fans can also reach a ticket specialist by calling 901-341-7008 or sending an email to tickets@uflshowboats.com.

To find out more about the 2025 Memphis Showboats, see the full schedule and more, fans can also click on UFLShowboats.com.

