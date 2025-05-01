Memphis Showboats Name New "CMO"

May 1, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Showboats have announced the team has a new CMO,

Skipper, the team's lovable dog mascot, has been named the Showboats' "Canine Marketing Officer." Skipper will now be "in charge" of all marketing decisions as the Showboats come down the stretch on the back half of the 2025 United Football League season.

Skipper's first two marketing decisions have also been announced. As per Skipper's orders, the Showboats will offer $2 hot dogs and $2 beers at each of the team's remaining home games at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. In addition, the new CMO has also decreed that kids (12-and-under) will get in free for the Showboats' May 11 game vs. St. Louis. Click here for more details: https://www.gofevo.com/event/Showboatsmothersday

Tickets for the remaining Memphis Showboats home games are available now at uflshowboats.com/tickets. Fans can also reach a ticket specialist by calling 901-341-7008 or sending an email to tickets@uflshowboats.com.

To find out more about the 2025 Memphis Showboats, see the full schedule and more, fans can also click on UFLShowboats.com.

