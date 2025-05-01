United Football League Week Six Preview

May 1, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - Week Six of the United Football League season brings a heightened sense of urgency as teams enter the stretch run with playoff implications on the line. With only a few weeks remaining, every snap matters more than ever. Whether it's teams fighting to stay in contention or others looking to build momentum for a postseason push, this weekend's matchups promise intensity, drama, and defining moments across the league.

Week Six Schedule and Game Previews

Arlington Renegades (3-2) at St. Louis Battlehawks (3-2)

Friday, May 2 - 8:00 p.m. ET | The Dome at the America's Center | FOX UFL Friday

FOX UFL Friday sets the stage for another thrilling clash as the Arlington Renegades head to St. Louis aiming for a season sweep, while the Battlehawks look to avenge their earlier loss and ignite a passionate home crowd.

The Renegades head to St. Louis with something to prove after a narrow home loss to the D.C. Defenders last Sunday 37-33. They'll lean on their revitalized ground game, led by Kalen Ballage, who currently tops the league in rushing with 276 yards, averaging 55.2 yards per game. Ballage was a bright spot in last week's contest, posting the second-best rushing performance this season with 79 yards and one touchdown. His 33-yard burst helped set up a key scoring opportunity to maintain Arlington's lead at the time. Ballage's biggest outing came in the team's home opener against the Brahmas, where he racked up 77 rushing yards and a touchdown, finishing with 110 total yards. As the Renegades prepare for an excited environment in St. Louis, Ballage will be central to their offensive game plan.

The Battlehawks are riding high after a 32-27 win over the Michigan Panthers, led by new starting quarterback Max Duggan. In his debut start, the former TCU standout provided a spark to the offense, showcasing his dual-threat ability. Inside The Dome, Duggan rushed for two touchdowns in the second quarter to give St. Louis a 17-6 halftime lead. He later connected with Hakeem Butler on a 67-yard touchdown strike in the second half, a momentum-shifting play that helped seal the victory. Duggan finished the game completing 9 of 12 passes for 124 yards, while adding 70 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. As the Battlehawks prepare to face Arlington, he will once again look to energize the offense and challenge the Renegades' defense.

Memphis Showboats (1-4) at Houston Roughnecks (2-3)

Saturday, May 3- 12:00 p.m. ET | TDECU | ABC

Saturday kicks off with a thrilling showdown between the Memphis Showboats and the Houston Roughnecks - two teams riding the momentum of hard-fought road victories and eager to keep their win streaks alive.

Memphis enters this matchup on a high after a dramatic 24-20 overtime win against the defending champion Birmingham Stallions. Wide receiver Dee Anderson was the star of the night, making two game-changing plays and finishing with four catches for 93 yards. He opened the scoring with a 78-yard bomb from quarterback Dresser Winn - the longest play from scrimmage in the UFL through five weeks. Then, in the third overtime period, with the game on the line, he found Anderson across the middle. Despite taking a punishing hit, Anderson held onto the ball as he crashed to the turf, sealing the victory and giving the Showboats their first win of the season.

The Roughnecks return home riding the momentum of a dominant 27-3 road victory over the San Antonio Brahmas. When they take the field against the Memphis Showboats on Saturday, they'll be aiming for their second conference win of the season - a crucial step toward playoff contention if either Michigan or Birmingham falters. Houston will once again turn to quarterback Jalen McClendon, who delivered a confident and efficient performance in his first career win as a starter. The veteran signal-caller helped orchestrate a balanced offensive attack, particularly on the ground. Zaquandre White broke through with a six-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, followed by a 21-yard scoring burst from Kirk Merritt in the third quarter. McClendon finished the game completing 22 of 32 passes for 171 yards, providing the steady leadership Houston will need as the playoff race heats up.

DC Defenders (4-1) at Michigan Panthers (3-2)

Sunday, May 4 - 12:00 p.m. ET | ESPN

Sunday's action begins as the first-place DC Defenders travel to the Motor City to take on the Michigan Panthers.

The Defenders continue their road swing with a high-stakes matchup against a Panthers team they've yet to defeat. Their only previous meeting came in Week Seven of the 2024 season, when Michigan handed DC a 22-9 loss at Audi Field. This time, the Defenders arrive with momentum on their side, fresh off a historic comeback win. Last weekend, quarterback Jordan Ta'amu led the charge, erasing a 15-point deficit to defeat the Arlington Renegades 37-33 - the largest comeback in UFL history. Ta'amu posted season highs in passing yards (308) and completions (23), while tying a career high with four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing), reclaiming sole possession of first place in the XFL Conference.

The Michigan Panthers will look to bounce back and avoid a two-game slide as they welcome the league-leading D.C. Defenders, who arrive in town with a 4-1 record. Michigan is coming off a hard-fought 32-27 loss to the St. Louis Battlehawks - a back-and-forth contest featuring six lead changes and over 400 yards of total offense from the Panthers. Despite the defeat, quarterback Bryce Perkins and wide receiver Siaosi Mariner turned in standout performances. Perkins continued to strengthen his case as an MVP candidate, completing 21 of 25 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns. Mariner delivered his most productive outing of the season, hauling in six receptions for 111 yards to lead the offensive charge. He now ranks second in the league in receiving yards with 282 and is averaging an impressive 56.4 yards per game, establishing himself as one of the UFL's premier deep threats.

San Antonio Brahmas (1-4) at Birmingham Stallions (3-2)

Sunday, May 4 - 4:00 p.m. ET | FOX

The weekend wraps up with a high-stakes rematch of last season's UFL Championship as the San Antonio Brahmas travel to Protective Stadium to face the Birmingham Stallions. Both teams are looking to regain momentum after suffering key conference losses last weekend.

The Brahmas enter with a point to prove, still carrying the sting of being shut out by Birmingham in last year's title game. They'll rely heavily on their defense to disrupt the Stallions' rhythm. In last Sunday's matchup against the Roughnecks, San Antonio's defense delivered a gritty performance, tallying 70 total tackles and five pass breakups. Linebacker Jordan Williams led the way with nine stops, while safeties Jordan Mosley and Tavante Beckett added eight apiece. Defensive lineman Kobe Jones made a major impact, recording a sack and forcing a fumble. The unit also registered six tackles for loss and held Houston to just two touchdowns on four red-zone trips-an effort they'll look to build on as they try to contain Birmingham's balanced attack.

The Birmingham Stallions return home for their second straight game at Protective Stadium, looking to bounce back after a tough overtime loss to the Memphis Showboats. With the San Antonio Brahmas coming to town, the Stallions aim to take the edge in their season series after splitting last year's matchups (1-1) - most notably claiming victory in the 2024 UFL Championship to secure their third consecutive title. Wide receiver Davion Davis has been a consistent playmaker for Birmingham this season. He currently ranks second on the team in receiving yards with 146, averaging 29.2 yards per game. His best performance came against Houston, when the Sam Houston State product hauled in two catches for 62 yards and a touchdown, solidifying his role as a key scoring threat. The Stallions will once again look to Davis' veteran presence and playmaking ability as they face a surging Brahmas squad on Sunday.

Fans can catch all the UFL action live, beginning Friday night with FOX UFL Friday. The rest of the weekend's matchups will be broadcast across ESPN, ABC and FOX, as well as streaming on both networks' digital platforms..

Tickets for UFL games are on sale now at theufl.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.