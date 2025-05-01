Deontay Burnett: Hands, Heart, and Hustle

May 1, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

From Humble Beginnings

When you ask Deontay Burnett to tell his story, he keeps it humble and tight - just like his routes.

"I wasn't highly touted," he says with a shrug, referencing his days at Serra High in Gardena, California. But a scholarship from USC, three years in the Coliseum, and four seasons in the NFL later, it's safe to say the kid from Gardena knew exactly what he was doing.

His pro career had promise, but it also brought setbacks. A torn Achilles could have ended his football story. Instead, it rerouted him to a new chapter. "I got back in 2023 and joined the XFL," he said.

The injury was humbling, but the journey? He says it's been everything.

"It taught me perseverance, it taught me to believe in yourself - and always trust God first," he said. "To the Renegades fans, whether it's football or anything else, just keep going."

One Way to Get Better

Burnett's game reflects that mindset. Precise. Purposeful. Persistent. But ask Burnett who inspires his game, and his answer is immediate: "Amari Cooper - route technician, man. Just knows how to get open." That same sharpness shows up in Burnett's own style. His routes are crisp, controlled, and calculated.

But don't think wide receiver is just flash and footwork. Burnett's quick to point out what most fans miss: it's a full-unit operation.

"It takes the O-line, the quarterback, the receiver - all of us. It's not just catching the ball. We all complement each other," he said.

That team-first mindset shows up at practice too. When asked about the long-standing battle between WRs and DBs, Burnett smiled. "Iron sharpens iron," he said. "We got vets, we got young guys, all of 'em. When you go against the best in practice, it makes game day easier."

Still, for all the technical talk, Burnett's favorite part of being a Renegade is the simple stuff.

"Just being around the guys, man," he said. "We've been grinding since camp, and we're still in it. We're not giving up."

His confidence in his teammates, coaches, and himself has kept him locked in-perfectly aligned with the route laid out before him.

