Arlington Renegades to Conduct Youth Football Clinics at Choctaw Stadium on June 24
June 17, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
Arlington Renegades News Release
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - As the United Football League wraps up its second season, the Arlington Renegades are bringing their championship-caliber expertise to the next generation of athletes with a youth football camp at Choctaw Stadium on June 24.
Part of a league-wide initiative, this camp is one of several being held across all eight UFL markets- but the Renegades are making sure their home turf experience stands out.
More than 400 student-athletes from Grades 5-12 are expected to participate in the Arlington clinic, which will include both a flag football camp (Grades 5-12) and a more advanced football camp (Grades 7-12). Attendees will receive top-tier instruction from UFL coaches, staff, and players from the 2025 rosters.
With a focus on core football fundamentals- speed, agility, and position-specific technique- the camp is designed to give young athletes the skills and confidence to elevate their game, taught by professionals who've competed at the highest levels.
The Arlington Renegades are proud to invest in the future of football- right here in their own backyard.
"The UFL is dedicated to expanding the game of football at all levels," says UFL Vice President of Football Operations David Dykeman. "With the vast amount of expertise acquired by our coaches and players throughout their lives at the professional, collegiate, and scholastic levels, we feel one of the ways that we will achieve this goal and give back to this game which we are passionate about is by passing those lessons on to the next generation."
Each participant in the Arlington camp will receive a Renegades camp shirt.
The schedule includes:
Date Location City Host
Tues., June, 17 Wayne State University Detroit, MI Michigan Panthers
Wed., June 18 Eastern Senior High School Washington, DC DC Defenders
Sat., June 21 Rhodes College Memphis, TN Memphis Showboats
Tues., June 24 Choctaw Stadium Arlington, TX Arlington Renegades
Wed., June 25 TDECU Stadium Houston, TX Houston Roughnecks
Thurs., June 26 Heroes Stadium San Antonio, TX San Antonio Brahmas
Wed., July 23 TBD Birmingham, AL Birmingham Stallions
To learn more and register for the Arlington Renegades camp, visit:
https://footballcamps.theufl.com/event-details/arlington-renegades-football-camps
