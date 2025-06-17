San Antonio Brahmas Running Back Jashaun Corbin Signs with the Atlanta Falcons

June 17, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

San Antonio Brahmas News Release









San Antonio Brahmas running back Jashaun Corbin

(San Antonio Brahmas) San Antonio Brahmas running back Jashaun Corbin(San Antonio Brahmas)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League has announced that San Antonio Brahmas running back Jashaun Corbin has signed with the Atlanta Falcons of the National Football League. The Brahmas will retain his rights should he return to the UFL.

Corbin earned All-UFL honors after leading the UFL in rushing yards during the 2025 season. In 10 games, Corbin carried 97 times for 514 yards and four touchdowns, along with 18 receptions for 138 yards. He also finished with the third-most all-purpose yards in the UFL. He gained 252 yards as a kick returner, bringing his total to 904 yards on the season.

Corbin spent time previously in the NFL with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He also made the Carolina Panthers practice squad in 2023.

Corbin played collegiately at Texas A&M and Florida State from 2018-21.

Images from this story







United Football League Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.