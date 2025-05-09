Brahmas Fall Short in Back-And-Forth Battle with D.C., 32-24

May 9, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) News Release







The San Antonio Brahmas dropped a hard-fought 32-24 contest to the D.C. Defenders on Friday evening at the Alamodome. Despite outgaining D.C. in total yardage and dominating time of possession, San Antonio was ultimately undone by explosive plays and a momentum-shifting defensive touchdown.

The Brahmas set a new season high through the air, recording 216 passing yards behind a sharp performance from Kevin Hogan. Hogan completed 20 of 31 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with seven different receivers while also adding 32 rushing yards. He showed poise under pressure and helped engineer multiple scoring drives, including a go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter.

San Antonio's ground game was powered by Jashaun Corbin, who turned in a sensational all-purpose effort. Corbin rushed nine times for 109 yards, including a thrilling 57-yard touchdown sprint in the fourth quarter. He also added 32 receiving yards and 118 yards on kickoff returns, finishing the night with 259 all-purpose yards.

The Brahmas' tight ends continued to be key contributors in the passing game. Steven Stilianos hauled in five catches for 46 yards and a red-zone touchdown, while Alize Mack found the end zone for the first time this season on a 7-yard reception in the second quarter.

Defensively, San Antonio limited D.C. to just five third-down attempts and forced a fumble, but gave up two critical long touchdown passes of 29 and 76 yards. Linebacker Jordan Williams led the way with 11 tackles, while Jordan Mosley and Tavante Beckett each recorded eight stops. Isaiah Buggs chipped in with a sack, a tackle for loss, and a key third-down stop.

Special teams remained a bright spot, with Tristan Vizcaino nailing field goals from 22 and 54 yards and punter Brad Wing averaging 46.3 yards per punt. Corbin continued to provide a spark in the return game, while Marquez Stevenson and Kirk Merritt contributed in the punt and kick return units.

Despite holding the ball for over 34 minutes, converting two of three red zone trips, and limiting penalties to just 45 yards, San Antonio couldn't overcome the Defenders' explosive scoring and a pivotal 51-yard fumble return touchdown late in the first half. The Brahmas now look to regroup and build on their offensive momentum as they prepare for next week's matchup.

The Brahmas (1-6) will look to bounce back at home on Friday as they host the Memphis Showboats (1-5) in a key UFL matchup at the Alamodome. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT on FOX.







United Football League Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.