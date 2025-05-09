Second Half Surge Lifts Defenders Over Brahmas, 32-24

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Tied at 12 entering the second half, the DC Defenders (5-2, 3-1 XFL) offense caught fire and outscored the San Antonio Brahmas (1-6, 1-3 XFL) 20-12 for a 32-24 road victory at the Alamodome.

QB Jordan Ta'amu led DC's second half surge with three passing touchdowns in the remaining 30 minutes and finished the night 19-for-24 (79.2 percent) with 278 passing yards and three scores. This was the fourth-straight game Ta'amu has thrown for at least 250 yards and posted two or more passing touchdowns.

Trailing 18-12 with less than three minutes left in the third quarter, kick returner Jaydon Mickens set the Defenders up with prime field position with a 30-yard punt return to put DC at San Antonio's 28-yard line. DC rode that momentum with a short two-play drive capped off by a 29-yard touchdown reception from WR Cornell Powell for a 19-18 Defenders lead with less than two minutes left in the third quarter.

DC's offense continued to pour it on when Ta'amu found Ole Miss teammate WR Braylon Sanders on a go route for a season-long 76-yard touchdown pass to go up 25-18 with 10:28 left in the game.

The Brahmas responded with a 57-yard burst from RB Jashaun Corbin to the endzone to put San Antonio within one. The home squad attempted a two-point conversion, but DC's Kyle Phillips and Brian Abraham combined to sack Brahmas QB Kevin Hogan to preserve the one-point lead.

With two minutes left, DC was able to ice the game with some big man trickery. On fourth and two at San Antonio's four-yard line, Ta'amu ran a play action and floated a ball to offensive lineman Gunner Britton in the endzone for his first career touchdown followed by a successful one-point conversion to set the score at 32-24.

The Defenders will return home to Audi Field on Sunday, May 18 with another divisional matchup against the Arlington Renegades (3-3, 2-2 XFL) with kickoff set for noon. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

How It Happened

With less than two minutes left in the first quarter, DC opened the game's scoring with a three-yard rushing touchdown from RB Deon Jackson for a 6-0 lead. TE Briley Moore-McKinney reeled in two catches for 37 yards throughout the drive including a one-handed grab good for 19 yards to San Antonio's three-yard line, setting up Jackson's score.

San Antonio responded on the next drive with a 10-play, 62-yard drive that ended with a seven-yard touchdown catch from TE Alize Mack to tie the game at six apiece. This was San Antonio's first touchdown since week four against DC.

The Brahmas special teams unit made an impact on the following San Antonio kickoff when LB Kobe Jones recovered a fumble from DC's Chris Rowland to set the offense up at the Defenders 27-yard line. Kicker Tristan Viscaino put a 22-yard field goal through the uprights to give San Antonio a 9-6 lead with 6:15 left in the first half. Vizcaino added three more points for the Brahmas later in the second quarter with a 54-yard field goal that doinked in to double their lead.

The Defenders benefitted from a massive miscue by the Brahmas in the final drive of the half that shifted the momentum entering halftime. Hogan tried to scramble out of the pocket on a first and 10 but collided with one of the offensive linemen to jar the ball loose. LB Anthony Hines III scooped the ball up and ran it back 49 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 12 at halftime.

Hogan rebounded from the fumble quickly and opened the second half by leading the Brahmas on a 11-play drive that culminated with a two-yard touchdown to TE Steven Stilianos for an 18-12 advantage. Hogan made a key play on a fourth and two to extend the drive courtesy of a 14-yard reception from Stilianos.

Postgame Notes

Ta'amu's 79.2 completion percentage Friday night was his highest this season.

Powell collected a season-high five receptions for 70 receiving yards and a touchdown. The Clemson product has now totaled over 50 receiving yards in three of his last four games.

Moore matched a career-high in receptions (5) and tallied a season-high 71 receiving yards. Two of his three touchdowns this season have come against San Antonio.

CB Isaiah Johnson led DC with a career-high 11 tackles against San Antonio.

DT Joe Wallace recorded his first career multi-sack game and matched a career-high six tackles Friday night. He's now posted at least five tackles in three of his last four games.

