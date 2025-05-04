Defenders Fall to Panthers 38-14

May 4, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

DETROIT, MI (May 4, 2025)- The DC Defenders (4-2, 2-1 XFL) were unable to contain the Michigan Panthers (4-2, 2-1 USFL) offensive attack in a 38-14 loss Sunday afternoon at Ford Field. Down 17-6 at the half, the Defenders were unable to close the gap in the remaining 30 minutes of the game.

How It Happened

Michigan opened the game's scoring with an 11-play, 95-yard drive that resulted in seven points courtesy of a rushing score from RB Toa Taua and a successful one-point conversion from QB Bryce Perkins for a 7-0 lead with two minutes left in the first quarter.

The Defenders quickly countered on the next drive with QB Jordan Ta'amu leading the charge. The Ole Miss product capped off the 10-play, 73-yard drive with a 16-yard dime to WR Braylon Sanders in the corner endzone to trim Michigan's lead to 7-6 early in the second quarter.

Perkins added to Michigan's lead as he found TE Cole Hikutini for a 35-yard touchdown followed by another successful one-point conversion for a 14-6 lead with less than four minutes left in the first half.

Michigan capitalized on a 12-yard Defenders punt and were able to put three more points on the board with a 45-yard field goal from kicker B.T. Potter to give the Panthers a 17-6 lead entering halftime.

The Panthers offense opened the second half with a drive that chewed up almost six minutes of game clock and culminated with seven points. At the one-yard line, RB Nate McCrary punched it in with a rushing score followed by a successful one-point conversion to extend Michigan's lead to 24-6 with 9:14 left in the third quarter.

It took just two plays for the Defenders offense to fight back when Ta'amu aired it out with a 65-yard pass to WR Chris Rowland for a touchdown. TE Briley Moore-McKinney caught the two-point conversion to put DC within 10.

Despite DC's quick score, Michigan's offense continued to roll with another six points by way of a five-yard scamper into the endzone from Perkins, his second touchdown of the day, for a 30-14 lead with less than two minutes left in the third quarter.

With 4:30 left in the game, the Panthers tallied eight more points when Perkins found WR Malik Turner in the endzone for a five-yard score to extend the lead to 38-14.

The Defenders return to action in a week seven road matchup against the San Antonio Brahmas (1-4, 1-2 XFL) at the Alamodome on Friday, May 9 with kickoff set for 8:00 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on FOX.

Postgame Notes

Ta'amu finished with 259 passing yards and two touchdowns, his third-straight game with 250+ passing yards and 2+ touchdowns.

Rowland led the team in receiving with career-highs in receptions (9) and receiving yards (144) yards and one touchdown. This was Rowland's first career game with 100+ receiving yards.

DE Derick Roberson matched a career-high seven total tackles against Michigan including one tackle for loss. The defensive end also set a new career-high in solo tackles with five against the Panthers.

S Deontay Anderson totaled a season-high seven total tackles Sunday. This was Anderson's third game of the season with 5+ tackles.

