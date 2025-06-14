Defenders Roll to 2025 UFL Championship, 58-34

ST. LOUIS - The DC Defenders outscored the Michigan Panthers 31-6 in the second quarter of Saturday night's 2025 UFL Championship Game Presented by Underdog. That second period outburst lifted DC to a 58-34 victory and the 2025 UFL Championship.

The Defenders' 58 points were the most ever scored in a UFL game and the most scored in the modern era of spring football. It was the first time a UFL team had ever broken the 50-point barrier and just the second time in modern era spring football.

DC quarterback Jordan Ta'amu was named the UFL Championship Game MVP after he set a UFL record with 390 passing yards. Ta'amu completed 21 of his 28 passing attempts with four touchdowns. Jaydon Mickens hauled in six of those passes for 132 yards.

Michigan led 13-6 early and scored on each of its first two possessions. But the floodgates opened soon after for the Defenders.

Matt McCrane's 22-yard field goal early in the second quarter marked the start of 25 unanswered points for the Defenders. DC needed just four Ta'amu passes to traverse 63 yards, capped by a Cornell Powell 19-yard TD reception, and take their first lead, 15-13.

Michigan's Xavier Malone fumbled on the ensuing kickoff return, giving DC possession at the Panthers' seven-yard line. The Defenders cashed in the turnover four plays later on a 1-yard plunge from Ta'amu on 4th-and-goal. A two-point conversion gave DC a 10-point edge, 23-13 with seven minutes left in the half. The Defenders pushed their advantage to 31-13 behind a 54-yard scoring march that was topped off by a 5-yard touchdown run from Deon Jackson with just 1:30 left before halftime.

But neither team was done scoring before halftime.

Quarterback Bryce Perkins and wide receiver Malik Turner breathed some life back into the Panthers' hopes. Perkins scrambled and found a wide-open Turner, who out-raced the opposition to the end zone for a 71-yard touchdown with 49 seconds left before intermission.

That momentum was short-lived. Three plays later, Ta'amu found a streaking Ty Scott for 73 yards down the Michigan sideline to put DC on top 37-19 at halftime.

DC continued to pour it on in the third quarter. After intercepting Perkins, the Defenders went up 46-19 as Jackson rumbled into the end zone from 17 yards out. DC added a touchdown pass from Ta'amu to Briley Moore on the first play of the fourth quarter to go on top 52-19.

The Panthers scored on three straight possessions without the DC offense touching the ball in the fourth quarter. Michigan found the end zone back-to-back early after retaining possession on the UFL's 4th-and-12 alternative to an onside kick. The two touchdowns pulled Michigan within 21 points, 52-31. The Panthers converted a second straight 4th-and-12 and added a field goal to make it 52-34.

But it was too little too late, as the DC defense held on the ensuing 4th-and-12 before adding a final touchdown to account for the final score.

Michigan's Nate McCrary opened the scoring with a 35-yard TD run to put the Panthers on top 6-0 just more than three minutes into the contest. DC answered on its first possession. A methodical, 12-play, 89-yard drive was capped by a 26-yard scoring strike from Ta'amu to Mickens, tying the contest at 6-6.

Perkins and wide receiver Siaosi Mariner accounted for 58 yards of a 74-yard scoring drive, including 38 for the touchdown as the Panthers regained the lead, 13-6 after one quarter.

Perkins finished 21-of-35 for 338 yards, with four touchdowns and one interception. Malik Turner set a UFL record with 168 yards receiving and 3 touchdowns in the losing effort for Michigan.

