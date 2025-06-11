DC Defenders' Fred Kaiss Named 2025 UFL Assistant Coach of the Year

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League today announced that DC Defenders offensive coordinator Fred Kaiss has been named the 2025 UFL Assistant Coach of the Year.

The 2025 UFL Assistant Coach of the Year was selected by a panel of league and team executives, coaches and players from all eight teams, as well as broadcast partners and media members. Selections were based on player performances throughout the recently concluded 10-game regular season.

The DC offense, directed by Kaiss, ranked No. 1 in total offense (3,454) and No. 1 in passing offense (2,465), setting a new UFL record this season with 246.5 passing yards per game. The Defenders averaged more than 345 yards per game, second-best in UFL history.

Kaiss helped coach Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, who ranked No. 2 in the league in passing yards (2,155) and No. 1 in touchdown passes (17). DC wide receiver Chris Rowland was named All-UFL under Kaiss' tutelage, after finishing No. 2 in the league in receiving yards (522). In addition, Kaiss' offense also featured All-UFL tackle Yasir Durant.

Kaiss has served as the DC Defenders' offensive coordinator for the past three seasons. During the 2023 XFL season, his offense led the league in rushing and scoring.

The Defenders won the XFL Conference Championship Game Sunday, defeating St. Louis 36-18, and earned a berth in the 2025 UFL Championship Game.

The 2025 UFL Championship Game presented by Underdog is slated to take place at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis on Saturday, June 14 at 8 p.m. ET airing on ABC.







