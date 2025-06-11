United Football League Championship Presented by Underdog Kicks off this Week in St. Louis

ARLINGTON, TX - The United Football League will hold the 2025 UFL Championship Game presented by Underdog on Saturday, June 14, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis. The championship will feature a matchup of the USFL Conference Champion Michigan Panthers against the XFL Conference Champion DC Defenders. Here is a look at championship week in St. Louis:

UFL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME ON ABC

The 2025 United Football League Championship Game presented by Underdog will be televised on ABC and streamed on the ESPN APP. Joe Tessitore will call the play-by-play action with Jordan Rodgers serving as the color analyst in the booth. Tom Lugenbill and Sam Acho will join them reporting from the sidelines

U.S. NATIONAL ANTHEM - JOSH KENNEDY

Josh Kennedy of The Black Moods, a native of Wheaton, Mo., will perform the national anthem of the United States prior to kickoff. He will deliver an electrifying instrumental rendition of the national anthem on guitar.

HALFTIME PERFORMERS - THE BLACK MOODS

Halftime entertainment will feature a special performance by the Midwest's own rock trio, The Black Moods. Renowned for their raw, electrifying take on classic rock 'n' roll, the band delivers a fresh, high-energy sound led by vocalist and guitarist Josh Kennedy, bassist Brendan McBride, and drummer Chico Diaz.

FAN FEST - BAER PLAZA

Before kickoff, fans are invited to join the excitement at Fan Fest, taking place at Baer Plaza - right across the street from The Dome at America's Center. The event will feature:

Photo Opportunity with the UFL Championship Trophy

Sportable Booth to test your throwing skills and see how their spiral stacks up against the UFL's best quarterbacks.

Tailgate Lounge hosted by Underdog, the official presenting partner of the 2025 UFL Championship Game, to feature a tailgate-style lounge space that invites Underdog users to come in and cool-off pre-game. The lounge will provide giveaways and a chance to hang out with the Underdog team who will showcase the latest in Underdog fantasy sports.

Autograph Session with St. Louis Battlehawks players, Travis Feeney and Pita Taumoepenu

COMMUNITY EVENTS

Coaches and players competing in the championship game will participate in community events taking place across St. Louis on Thursday, June 12 from 5-7 p.m.

SOUTHSIDE EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTER - Select players from the Michigan Panthers, will visit Southside Early Childhood Center by leading various activities during the organization's family day.

SALVATION ARMY - Select players from the DC Defenders will be distributing snacks, toiletry bags, and other materials at Chaifetz Arena for those affected by the storms a couple of weeks ago.

UFL APP

Fans can stay up to date around this weekend's championship game by downloading the UFL App, available on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. This will allow them to catch up on all league and team news, visit the UFL shop to get the latest championship gear, purchase tickets, follow live game updates and more.

Download the UFL App by visiting https://www.theufl.com/mobile-app.

Tickets to the 2025 UFL Championship are available at theufl.com.







