DC Defenders Head Coach Shannon Harris Named 2025 UFL Buddy Teevens Coach of the Year

June 12, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League today announced that DC Defenders Head Coach Shannon Harris has been named the 2025 UFL Buddy Teevens Coach of the Year.

The UFL Coach of the Year Award is named in honor of Buddy Teevens, a longtime head coach at Dartmouth College, who was celebrated for his forward-thinking approach, unwavering commitment to player safety and well-being and lasting impact on the game over a nearly 40-year coaching career.

Teevens, who led The Big Green to five Ivy League Championships, was a true pioneer advocating for equality and diversity within his coaching staff. His commitment to creating opportunities for women in coaching fostered a more inclusive environment and broke down barriers for women in the coaching world. He passed away in September 2023.

Harris was named Interim Head Coach of the Defenders on Sunday, March 23, after former head coach Reggie Barlow stepped down to accept the head coaching position at Tennessee State University. Harris led DC to a 6-4 regular-season record, earning a berth in the XFL Conference Championship Game. His Defenders defeated the St. Louis Battlehawks 36-18 Sunday to advance to the 2025 UFL Championship Game. Under Harris' leadership, DC earned seven All-UFL selections, which was tied for most in the league.

Harris and DC opened the season with an 18-11 home win against the defending UFL Champion Birmingham Stallions. In that game, the Defenders registered a franchise-high eight sacks.

The Defenders went 4-1 through their first five games with wins over the Memphis Showboats (17-12), St. Louis Battlehawks (27-15) and Arlington Renegades (37-33). In Week Eight, DC clinched a playoff berth with a 33-30 win over Arlington at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Under Harris' tutelage, Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta'amu had a standout season and is a finalist for 2025 UFL MVP. During the regular season, Ta'amu led the UFL in passing yards (2,294), passing touchdowns (17) and was No. 2 in total yards (2,333), while playing nine of 10 games. Ta'amu led a DC' offense which ranked No. 1 in the UFL in total offense (3,454).

DC made an impact on the defensive side of the ball, as well. The Defenders ranked among league leaders in tackles for loss (1st, 59), takeaways (T-1st, 17), forced fumbles (T-2nd, 9), sacks (3rd, 22) and interceptions (T-3rd, 7).

The 2025 UFL season will conclude with the 2025 UFL Championship Game presented by Underdog, on Saturday, June 14 at 8 p.m. ET at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, airing on ABC.







