Panthers, Defenders Pour into Community in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - Before they battle for the United Football League Championship on Saturday night, players from the DC Defenders and Michigan Panthers showed their love of community and commitment to service Thursday afternoon.

Members of both teams stepped away from game prep to lend helping hands at two community-focused events in the St. Louis area.

Defenders Support Tornado Relief Efforts

DC Defenders tight end Ben Bresnahan and several teammates volunteered alongside the Salvation Army at the Disaster Assistance Center at Chaifetz Arena, where aid is still being provided to families affected by the devastating tornado that struck St. Louis less than a month ago.

"It's definitely been eye-opening," Bresnahan said. "What they went through a couple weeks ago and how they've been really affected by the tornado - just how anything really can help them out right now. Everybody in the league loves football, but when you can use this platform as a way to help out other people, it's great. That really means so much."

The Salvation Army has been on the ground since the tornado struck and continues to distribute financial assistance and emotional support to survivors.

"We are so grateful for the team showing up to help," said LaKeysha Fields, Associate Divisional and St. Louis Regional Social Services Director for the Salvation Army. "It's a sacrifice of time. It's an emotional sacrifice because these are not easy situations to sit across from and hear and to empathize with. So we really appreciate their willingness to serve."

Panthers Inspire at SouthSide Early Childhood Center

Meanwhile, running back Nate McCrary and several of his Michigan Panthers teammates brought joy and energy to the SouthSide Early Childhood Center, taking part in Community Day festivities with local children and families.

"It's amazing," McCrary said. "If there's one thing I've learned, having this platform and in life, it's just that the greatest gifts that we can give is giving back. I take pride in community. I take pride in serving others and putting others before myself. So it is a great opportunity to be here."

The Panthers spent time playing and interacting with children and parents at the facility, which serves more than 250 children between the ages of six weeks and five years - the majority of whom come from families with low incomes.

"We were very, very excited about this opportunity with the UFL," said Cleo Zundel, SouthSide's Development Director. "Who doesn't love to welcome football players to their facility? I think a lot of the kids and families are very excited to meet the players and just have fun with them."

These service opportunities are part of an effort by the UFL to engage with and support the host community in meaningful ways leading up to its biggest game of the year.

The 2025 UFL Championship Game Presented By Underdog will kick off Saturday night at 7 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. ET at The Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis. The DC Defenders and Michigan Panthers will square off for the title in a game that will be broadcast live on ABC.







