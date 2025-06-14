St. Louis Battlehawks Linebacker Travis Feeney Named 2025 United Football League Sportsman of the Year

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League today announced that St. Louis Battlehawks linebacker Travis Feeney has been named the 2025 UFL Sportsman of the Year, an honor awarded to a player who exemplifies exceptional leadership, integrity and a profound commitment to making a difference both on the field and in the community.

The 2025 UFL Sportsman of the Year was selected by a panel of league and team executives, coaches and players from all eight teams.

"Not just this year, but over the last three years, no one embodies this award more than Travis," said St. Louis Battlehawks Head Coach Anthony Becht. "His commitment on and off the field has been tremendous. Travis has been an advocate of the St. Louis and UFL community, and we couldn't be prouder that he's the recipient of the Sportsman of the Year Award."

Feeney has actively participated in a wide range of community events in both Arlington, Texas, and St. Louis, emerging as a passionate advocate for animal welfare, veterans, and local outreach efforts. In his free time, he dedicates himself to causes close to his heart - volunteering with organizations such as CARE STL Adoption Center, SPCA, and the Adaptive Training Foundation (ATF), while also proudly serving as an ambassador for the American Cancer Society.

The Sportsman of the Year Award will be presented during the 2025 UFL Championship Game presented by Underdog at The Dome of America's Center on Saturday, June 14 airing on ABC.







