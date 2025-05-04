Panthers Trounce Defenders 38-14; Perkins Dominant Again

May 4, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

The Michigan Panthers had their most complete game in modern spring league franchise history, scoring their most points in a game as well as recording their largest margin of victory since 2022 en route to a 38-14 win against the DC Defenders at Ford Field on Sunday.

Michigan's offense put up 400 yards of offense for the second straight week, 213 of those yards being on the ground, which is a team-high this season.

MVP candidate Bryce Perkins added to his impressive campaign, completing 13-of-18 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to 76 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. The Panthers tallied three total rushing scores, as Toa Taua and Nate McCrary picked up the other two.

It was a steady start for the Panthers, as their defense held off DC's 71-yard opening drive. The Defenders were looking to go for it on fourth-and-one from Michigan's five-yard line, but Garrett Marino put an end to the drive with a tackle on Deon Jackson for no gain.

Michigan's offense immediately went to work, producing a 95-yard drive capped off by a Taua one-yard rushing score. Perkins ran in the one-point conversion for the early 7-0 lead.

The Defenders responded in the second quarter with Jordan Ta'amu connecting with Braylon Sanders for a 16-yard touchdown. Michigan stopped the two-point conversion attempt to keep the lead.

Despite some short, unrewarding drives for both teams, the Panthers were able to extend their lead with a Cole Hikutini 35-yard touchdown reception and a B.T. Potter 45-yard field goal. The Panthers took a 17-6 lead into the break.

The Panthers opened the third quarter with a 73-yard drive, with 48 of those yards coming from scrambles by Perkins. McCrary ended the possession with a one-yard touchdown rush, and a Malik Turner reception converted the extra point, making the score 24-6.

Wasting no time, Ta'amu connected with Chris Rowland deep for a 65-yard touchdown. DC converted the two-point attempt to cut into Michigan's lead.

On Michigan's ensuing drive, Perkins and Gunnar Oakes connected for a big 34-yard gain. Perkins finished the drive by scrambling into the end zone from five yards out. However, the two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful.

The Panthers offense continued to find the endzone in the fourth quarter, showing no signs of slowing down. Perkins found Turner for a two-yard touchdown, which was initially tipped before Turner hauled it in before hitting paydirt. McCrary ran in the two-point conversion, finalizing the score at 38-14.

Perkins completed 13-of-18 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Ta'amu completed 19-of-36 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns for DC.

Taua was once again Michigan's leading rusher with 94 yards and one touchdown on 19 attempts. Deon Jackson was the leading rusher for DC with 47 yards on 10 carries.

Michigan's leading receiver was Turner with four receptions for 34 yards and one touchdown. Cole Hikutini had three catches for 63 yards and one touchdown for Michigan as well. Rowland was the leading receiver for the Defenders with nine receptions for 144 yards and one touchdown.

The Panthers (4-2) are set to face the Arlington Renegades (3-3) in Week 7 on Saturday at Choctaw Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 PM ET on FOX. The Defenders (4-2) play the San Antonio Brahmas (1-4) at The Alamodome, kicking off at 8 PM ET on Friday.

