Michigan Panthers to Host Star Wars Day on May 4

April 30, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Michigan Panthers News Release







DETROIT, Michigan - April 30, 2025 - The Michigan Panthers announced today that the team will host a "Star Wars Day" on May 4 in conjunction with "May the Fourth Be With You."

Costumed characters from the films will be in attendance courtesy of the 501st Legion Great Lakes Garrison. Fans will be able to meet Star Wars fan costumers and take pictures with them on the main concourse throughout the game.

Throughout the day, fans will be able to enjoy music and clips from the Star Wars films along with some trivia and more activities and entertainment to be announced throughout the planning of this year's event. Fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Star Wars characters for the game, for a chance to catch themselves on the Ford Field videoboard.

In addition to celebrating Star Wars Day, Wish Upon A Teen members will be honored during the game. For every ticket purchased through this link, the Michigan Panthers will donate $5 back to Wish Upon A Teen.

Wish Upon a Teen is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to providing resources, time and opportunities to teenagers with severe life-limiting medical conditions. Through creative, social, and educational opportunities, our goal is to normalize their environment and rebuild their self-esteem as they transition to adulthood.

For additional information: https://www.wishuponateen.org/programs

