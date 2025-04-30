Showboats' Winn, Hennie Named UFL Players of the Week

ARLINGTON, Texas - April 29, 2025 - The United Football League has announced its top performers for Week Five of the 2025 regular season. Memphis Showboats quarterback Dresser Winn has been named the Pizza Hut Offensive Player of the Week, while teammate and wide receiver Isiah Hennie earns the Special Teams Player of the Week. Arlington Renegades cornerback Ajene Harris caps off this week's accolades, earning the Ortho© Defensive Player of the Week for the second consecutive time.

OFFENSE: QB, Dresser Winn, Memphis Showboats

Nearly 900 days after his last start during his collegiate career at University of Tennessee at Martin, Winn made a triumphant return to the field this past Friday, debuting for the Memphis Showboats. In his first professional start, he guided the Showboats to their first victory of the season - a 24-20 overtime win against the defending champion Birmingham Stallions. Winn excelled in the UFL's unique overtime format, which features three alternating two-point conversion attempts. HIs successful conversion in the third round of the shootout format sealed the win. The first completion of his professional career was a 78-yard touchdown, the longest play from scrimmage this season in the UFL. Winn was 17-of-29 passing for 235 yards and a touchdown, earning his first Pizza Hut Offensive Player of the Week honor.

Next Game: at Houston, Saturday, May 3, 12 p.m. ET on ABC

DEFENSE: CB, Ajene Harris, Arlington Renegades

Harris continues to assert himself as one of the league's premier defensive playmakers, earning his second consecutive Ortho© Defensive Player of the Week award. On Sunday, he delivered a game-changing performance for the Renegades, recording two crucial interceptions that swung momentum back in the team's favor before they were edged out by the DC Defenders, 37-33, in the game. Harris finished the day with six total tackles, one tackle for loss, and a key pass breakup. He currently leads the league in three major defensive categories: passes defended (11), interceptions (3), and forced fumbles (2).

Next Game: at St. Louis, Friday, May 2, 8 p.m. ET on FOX

SPECIAL TEAMS: WR, Isiah Hennie, Memphis Showboats

In last week's FOX UFL Friday Night matchup, Hennie, a wide receiver and return specialist, etched his name into league history with a spectacular 108-yard missed field goal return for a touchdown against the Birmingham Stallions. The second-quarter "Kick Six" gave the Memphis Showboats a crucial momentum swing and helped propel them to a thrilling 24-20 overtime victory over the defending champions. His return is the longest return in the history of the United Football League.

Hennie, who leads the team in both punt return yards (121) and kickoff return yards (198), recorded his longest return of the season and his first touchdown as a returner in the game, a career best. His previous season-best had been a 53-yard punt return against the Michigan Panthers on April 18.

Next Game: at Houston, Saturday, May 3, 12 p.m. ET on ABC

