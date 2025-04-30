Arlington Corner Ajene Harris Named Week Five Ortho Defensive Player of the Week by the UFL

April 30, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - Arlington Renegades cornerback Ajene Harris has been named the Ortho© Defensive Player of the Week for the second week in a row, as announced today by the United Football League.

Harris delivered another dominant performance in Week 5 against the DC Defenders, continuing to establish himself as one of the league's most disruptive defensive forces. Despite a narrow 37-33 loss, Harris filled the stat sheet with two interceptions, six total tackles, one tackle for loss, and a crucial pass breakup that helped keep the Renegades within reach throughout the game.

Five weeks into the season, Harris leads the UFL in three major defensive categories:

Passes Defended: 11

Interceptions: 3

Forced Fumbles: 2

With his knack for big plays and momentum-shifting impact, Harris has quickly become a cornerstone of the Renegades' defense. His back-to-back Ortho© Defensive Player of the Week honors underscore his rise as one of the top defensive talents in the league.

Up Next:

The Renegades travel to St. Louis to take on the Battlehawks on Friday, May 2 at 8 p.m. ET, live on FOX.

