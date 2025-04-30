Fan Appreciation Game, Final Home Game of the Season Saturday, May 10

Arlington, Texas - The Arlington Renegades are calling all Bandits to join us for our final home game of the season against the Michigan Panthers on Saturday, May 10 at noon, as we go full throttle and celebrate Fan Appreciation Day at Choctaw Stadium.

There's something for every fan to enjoy in this game, including:

First 1,500 fans receive a Renegades Rally Towel, courtesy of the Texas Army National Guard

Kids 12 & under receive free admission at the box office

Full Throttle Tailgate featuring face painting, temporary Bandit tattoos, and a balloon artist

$2 draft beers for the 1st & 2nd quarter. Sip Smart & Celebrate Responsibly!

Renegades Recess - your chance to dash, dive, and drill like the pros! Plus, each child will receive a free frozen treat upon entry to the field.

There'll also be chances to win raffles, prizes, and more throughout the day, as we honor the best fans in football. The Arlington Renegades are proud to be the first professional football team to represent the city of Arlington by name. Our roster is proud to feature standout homegrown talent and a relentless squad built on grit, heart, and the spirit of Texas.

