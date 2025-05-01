The Battlehawk Brief: Week 6 2025

May 1, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







There was really never any question it would work out this way, right?? The St. Louis Battlehawks, St. Louis Blues, and St. Louis Cardinals all have games that get underway around 7 p.m. tomorrow night.

No better way to showcase the sports passion of The Lou and confident that fans will once again show they can support all three teams and wishing our peers the best-especially the Blues as they fight to stay in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Don't forget the Battle March happens at 4:05 p.m. at the southeast corner of the Battlehawks Official Tailgate in Baer Plaza.

With both Juwann Bushell-Beatty (toe) and Austin Faoliu (knee) down this week, it's a great opportunity for Bradley Ashmore, Kyler Baugh, and Isaiah Mack to step up. Ashmore earned praise from Anthony Becht for the job he did last week at right tackle when Bushell-Beatty was injured against Michigan.

"I talked about Brad in training camp," said Becht. "I looked at 150 tackles who were eligible in college and I only had two names on my list-he was one of them. I was right, because he played really well and he's been a really good player. He's been coached up well and his body-type is very similar to that of Marc Colombo, our O-Line coach, who is a longer player."

Inactives for St. Louis: Juwann Bushell-Beatty, Austin Faoliu, Olakunle Fatukasi, Kevon Latulas, Trae Self, Cole Spencer, Carson Wells, Avery Young.

Inactives for Arlington: Kalen DeLoach, Ikenna Enechukwu, Curtis Hodges, Jake Johanning, Carlton Johnson, Durrell Johnson, Luke Lehnen, Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi

The Battlehawks right guard has been writing music since he was little and his latest four-song EP, 300+, is available on all major music platforms.

"I've always loved music," shared Beecham. "It's just kind of been an escape for me, a getaway. Music just makes everything better. The world is a better place with music in it."Describing his style as mainstream, hip-hop, rap, R&B, the passion turned to business a couple of years ago when Abdul got serious about learning how to produce his songs. The result was a pair of singles and his first EP, Round 1.

"I had a lot to learn with the engineering and trying to find my sound," Beecham explained. "What beddings to put my voice in, do I use auto-tone or do I not use auto-tone? Just trying to figure that out, it took over the course of about two years but now that I feel like I've kind of found my sound that I want to stick with, I've been able to drop some stuff on streaming platforms."

Blake's touchdown pass to Hakeem Butler went 57 yards, so plugging in the stats to the above formula breaks down as follows:

8.4 x 57 = 478.8 + 330 - 0 + 100 = 908.8 / 1 = 908.8

--Punter Sterling Hofrichter put up the same rating in 2023 when he connected with Gary Jennings on the fake punt/touchdown pass which was voted Play of the Year. This season, Hofrichter is quietly putting more impressive numbers. Although he has the fewest punts (14) in the league, Sterling leads with a 50.1 yard average and set a new UFL single-game record last week by averaging 57 yards per punt.

