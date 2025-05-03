Showboats Fall Short at Roughnecks, 21-20
May 3, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
Memphis Showboats News Release
HOUSTON, TEXAS - The Houston Roughnecks took advantage of a defensive score to upend the Memphis Showboats 21-20 Saturday afternoon at TDECU Stadium. It was the second one-point loss to Houston this season for Memphis (1-5), after falling to Houston (3-3) 18-17 at home in Week 3.
Momentum swung midway through the third quarter when Armani Marsh sacked Memphis quarterback Dresser Winn at the 45-yard line, forcing a fumble. T.J. Franklin scooped up the loose ball and returned it for a Roughnecks touchdown. A successful two-point conversion pass from Jalan McClendon to Justin Hall pushed Houston's lead to 21-14 - an advantage they never relinquished.
Houston scored first late in the first quarter when McClendon found Hall for a 13-yard scoring strike. A successful 1-point conversion made it 7-0 lead. The Roughnecks extended their advantage to 10-0 early in the second quarter on a 49-yard field goal by Chris Blewitt.
Memphis answered with a 9-play, 65-yard drive capped by a 2-yard touchdown pass from Winn to Jay Jay Wilson to trim the deficit to four points, 10-6.
The Showboats grabbed the lead on their next possession. Winn powered in for a 9-yard rushing touchdown and connected with Jonathan Adams on a 2-point conversion to make it 14-10.
Houston's defense stiffened after halftime, adding a field goal after an intercpetion of Winn to make it 14-13. The Roughnecks then flipped the game with the sack-and-score play late in the third quarter.
But the Showboats kept battling. Kicker Matt Coghlin hit field goals from 42 and 27 yards to pull Memphis within one point, 21-20. But the Houston offense picked up four first downs on the next possession to run the final 5:47 off the clock and seal the win.
Winn completed 22-of-34 passes for 207 yards with one passing touchdown and his first interception of the season. He also added a rushing score. Newcomer Wes Hills led the ground attack with 13 carries for 47 yards. Andrew Dowell paced the defense with eight tackles (four solo), 1 sack and 1 tackle for-loss.
Memphis outgained Houston across the board - rushing (92-68), passing (205-142) and total offense (287-209) - but couldn't convert those yards into victory.
For Houston, McClendon finished 20-of-28 for 149 yards and one touchdown. Defensively, J.T. Tyler led the Roughnecks, with 10 tackles (six solo) and 1 TFL.
Returning home next week, the Memphis Showboats face the St. Louis Battlehawks in Memphis on May 11 at 2 p.m. CT at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
Memphis Showboats Postgame Notes
Offense
Winn went 22-of-34 for 207 yards, 1 passing touchdown and 1 rushing touchdown.
Hills led the Showboats on the ground with 13 carries for 47 yards in his first game with Memphis.
Dee Anderson recorded a game-high 47 yards receiving on 5 catches.
Running back Deneric Prince added 39 receiving yards on 4 receptions.
Defense
In his second game with the Showboats, Andrew Dowell led the team in tackles, with 8 total, 4 solo, 1 sack and 1 TFL.
Defensive lineman Josiah Bronson added 7 total tackles, with 3 solo stops.
Mark Gilbert recorded Memphis's only other TFL.
Special Teams
Isiah Hennie continued his solid play returning kicks, taking a punt back for 44 yards, setting up a Showboats field goal.
Coghlin was 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts, hitting from 42 and 27 yards. He is now 10-of-12 for the season.
