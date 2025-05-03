Stallions vs Brahmas Game Preview

May 3, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions News Release







THREE STALLIONS TO WATCH ON OFFENSE:

Davion Davis: Davis is currently second on the team with 13 catches for 148 yards and a touchdown. The Stallions need to find more ways to get the dynamic receiver involved in the passing game. He also teams with Amari Rodgers to form one of the better punt return duos in the UFL. Davis has five punt returns for 67, which is a 13.4 yard per return average. Rodgers has eight returns for 105 yards (13.1 ypr).

Deon Cain: Cain is one of seven UFL players sharing the league lead

with two touchdown receptions. The former Clemson wide receiver has a team-high 14 catches for 212 yards. He's also one of the best in the league at kickoff returns. Cain is currently tied for first in kickoff return average. He averages 29.2 yards per return.

Ricky Person, Jr: Attempting to establish the running game should be at the top of the list against a San Antonio defense that is last in the UFL in rushing defense. It's been a frustrating season thus far for Person, C.J. Marable

and the Stallions running game as a whole. Person, Jr has shown flashes of success this year but only has 137 rushing yards with one touchdown. Look for Person, Jr to possibly have a break out game against the Brahmas.

THREE STALLIONS TO WATCH ON DEFENSE

A.J. Thomas: Versatility is the trademark for one of the Stallions most consistent defenders. Thomas started at linebacker in the season opener before moving back to the safety spot. He was an All-UFL selection at safety last season. This season, he is the co-leader for the Stallions in solo tackles (15) and is second to Kyahva Tezino with 28 total tackles. At Western Michigan, he had 221 career tackles while playing safety, cornerback, nickel back and linebacker. He was a four-sport letterman at his Detroit high school and led his basketball team to a state championship.

Carlos Davis: His numbers don't jump out but the 6-foot-2, 305-pound defensive tackle is one of the team's emotional leaders. He has 10 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception and one pass breakup. Last season, Davis had seven sacks and was an All-UFL selection.

Tre Norwood: The 5-foot-11, 200-pound free safety from Oklahoma is making an impact in his first season with the Stallions. He has 19 tackles, one tackle for loss and two pass breakups. Norwood was a 7th-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021. He had 61 tackles over two seasons with the Steelers before being waived.

ALMOST AUTOMATIC

Harrison Mevis' lone miss this season came from 63 yards in last week's loss to Memphis. Obviously, the miss was magnified by the 108-yard return for a touchdown by Isaiah Hennie. But it's hard to place blame on the "Thiccer Kicker" for that play. Overall, he's been so close to automatic that he's drawn favorable comparisons to former Stallions kicker and current Dallas Cowboys standout Brandon Aubrey for his performance. He is 10-for-11 on the season, including 2-for-3 from 50 yards or longer. He made his first nine field goals before the miss against the Showboats.

SCOUTING THE SAN ANTONIO BRAHMAS

It's been a difficult start to the season for a team that lost to Birmingham in last season's UFL Championship Game. The Brahmas had hopes of a similar season but are 1-4 at the midway point with only one loss (26-23 to Michigan) finishing with less than a double-digit margin. The lone win, though, came over a D.C. Defenders team that has the best record in the UFL. The Brahmas are also without head coach Wade Phillips, who began a leave of absence from the team on April 16 for personal reasons. Offensive coordinator Payton Pardee is serving as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Kellen Mond has been solid but he has only thrown two touchdown passes this season. He is one of four UFL quarterbacks to play in all five games this season. He has also thrown the least amount of touchdowns among that group. Jordan Ta'amu of the Defenders has nine touchdown passes. Mond is 67 of 118 for 597 yards with two interceptions. San Antonio averages 13.6 points per game, which is last in the UFL.

San Antonio has two of the most active linebackers in the league. Tavante Beckett is 2nd in the UFL with 44 tackles and Jordan Williams is fourth with 40 tackles. As a unit, though, the Brahmas have not been as successful as a year ago. The Brahmas have a UFL-low four sacks and have forced just five turnovers.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from May 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.