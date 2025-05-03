Roughnecks Get First Home Game Win against Conference Foes, 21-20

May 3, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Houston Roughnecks News Release







HOUSTON, TEXAS - Extending their win streak, the Houston Roughnecks defeated the Memphis Showboats in a nail-biter, capturing their first home win of the season at the University of Houston's TDECU Stadium, 21-20.

This early morning matchup started on a frigid note for Roughneck fans, as Memphis LT James Tunstall would drive it all the way to the Houston endzone of the opening drive, but the touchdown would be erased due to an offensive holding penalty. With a reverse card played in the Roughnecks' favor, the defense would hold on their end, forcing Memphis to punt on both of their drives during the first. Four minutes on the clock, and needing an electric play, the offense would get their spark, from the racing feet of RB Kirk Merritt, as he stiff-armed through defenders to the Memphis 27-yard line. Taking advantage of the door opened, Houston would take a 7-0 lead early, following a 13-yard TD catch by WR Justin Hall and a successful one-point attempt.

With a fresh set of 15 on the clock, Houston would continue to rough up the Showboats early, hindering any offensive success. In their first drive of the second, the Roughnecks would find themselves in familiar redzone territory, to add an additional 3 points to their lead, by way of a field goal by PK Chris Blewitt. Ten points unanswered, the Showboats needed the momentum to tilt in their favor. Slowly paddling upstream into drilled land, Memphis would stake their flag in the Roughnecks' endzone, following a 2-yard TD catch and successful two-point conversion by TE Jay Jay Wilson and 9-yard rushing TD by QB Dresser Winn-surpassing Houston 14-10, heading into the tunnel.

Knowing the win was still within arm's reach, the Roughnecks' defense would flip the game on its head. Forcing a three and out for the visitors in their first possession of the third quarter, coverage on the defensive side would keep their eyes on the ball. Slithering in the backfield, newly-acquired CB Ja'Quan Sheppard would intercept his former QB Dresser Winn mid-field-ushering the Roughnecks an inch closer to a 14-13 lead, following a field goal. But the story continues. Houston CB Armani Marsh would sit down Memphis QB Dresser Winn for a sack and forced fumble, only to be scooped and scored by Houston's DT T.J. Franklin, pushing them over the hump 21-14.

The Showboats would continue to make the matchup a close one, following two field goals by PK M. Coghlin, closing in on the Roughnecks 21-20. With 5:47 left in the game, and possession of the ball, the Roughnecks looked to steadily run down the clock and make smart plays. On pins and needles, WR Keke Chism gave the team a much-needed Houston first down on the Memphis 28-yard line to seal their possession of the ball as time winds down. Houston would kneel into their second straight win, defeating the Showboats, with a final score of 21-20.

The Roughnecks will face the Birmingham Stallions on the road at Protective Stadium on Sunday, May 11. Game 7 will air on ABC at 11 a.m. CT.

POST GAME NOTES:

CB Ja'Quan Sheppard recorded his first interception with the Roughnecks.

DT T.J. Franklin scooped his first fumble return of the season.

CB Armani Marsh leads the team with 3 forced fumbles.

QB Jalan McClendon recorded his highest completion percentage of the season with 71.4%.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from May 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.