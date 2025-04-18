Roughnecks "Faith, Family, & Football" Game on Saturday Includes Easter-Themed Activities

The Houston Roughnecks kick off Saturday, April 19 at 6 p.m. at TDECU Stadium, as the team returns to Houston for their second home game of the 2025 UFL season, facing the Birmingham Stallions.

In celebration of Saturday's game day theme, "Faith, Family, & Football," pre-game festivities will include a special visit from the Easter Bunny during pre-game FanFest, and a post-game Easter egg hunt on the field. Easter eggs will also be hidden around TDECU Stadium with special gifts, such as exclusive player experiences for future home games, swag items, ticket packages, and more.

Fans can take advantage of a special BOGO ticket offer for this game, which includes one free kids ticket and participation in the post-game Easter egg hunt on the field with the purchase of one adult ticket. Fans can view the offer and purchase here.

WHEN: Saturday, April 19

Pre-Game FanFest - 4 p.m.

- Special visit from the Easter Bunny, with photo opportunities

- Mini Easter Egg Hunt

- Face painting, outdoor games

- Live music

Kickoff - 6 p.m.

- Houston Roughnecks vs. the Birmingham Stallions

Post-game Easter Egg Hunt

- Easter egg hunt on the field for kids following the game

WHERE: TDECU Stadium, The University of Houston

3700 Cullen Blvd.

Houston, Texas 77204

