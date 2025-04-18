Roughnecks "Faith, Family, & Football" Game on Saturday Includes Easter-Themed Activities
April 18, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
Houston Roughnecks News Release
The Houston Roughnecks kick off Saturday, April 19 at 6 p.m. at TDECU Stadium, as the team returns to Houston for their second home game of the 2025 UFL season, facing the Birmingham Stallions.
In celebration of Saturday's game day theme, "Faith, Family, & Football," pre-game festivities will include a special visit from the Easter Bunny during pre-game FanFest, and a post-game Easter egg hunt on the field. Easter eggs will also be hidden around TDECU Stadium with special gifts, such as exclusive player experiences for future home games, swag items, ticket packages, and more.
Fans can take advantage of a special BOGO ticket offer for this game, which includes one free kids ticket and participation in the post-game Easter egg hunt on the field with the purchase of one adult ticket. Fans can view the offer and purchase here.
WHEN: Saturday, April 19
Pre-Game FanFest - 4 p.m.
- Special visit from the Easter Bunny, with photo opportunities
- Mini Easter Egg Hunt
- Face painting, outdoor games
- Live music
Kickoff - 6 p.m.
- Houston Roughnecks vs. the Birmingham Stallions
Post-game Easter Egg Hunt
- Easter egg hunt on the field for kids following the game
WHERE: TDECU Stadium, The University of Houston
3700 Cullen Blvd.
Houston, Texas 77204
• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...
United Football League Stories from April 18, 2025
- Roughnecks "Faith, Family, & Football" Game on Saturday Includes Easter-Themed Activities - Houston Roughnecks
- Stallions vs Roughnecks Game Preview - Birmingham Stallions
- Ajene Harris: When Grit Meets Opportunity - Arlington Renegades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Roughnecks Stories
- Roughnecks "Faith, Family, & Football" Game on Saturday Includes Easter-Themed Activities
- Ta'amu, D.C. Defense and Potter Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week
- Roughnecks Edge Showboats, 18-17
- Defense Shines as Roughnecks Get First Win of the Season, 18-17
- Roughnecks Fall Short to Renegades on the Road