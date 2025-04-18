Panthers Defeat Showboats, 27-9, Sweep Season Series

The Michigan Panthers offense found their rhythm on Friday night at Ford Field, besting the Memphis Showboats 27-9 to complete the season sweep. Four different Panthers found the endzone in the victory on fan appreciation night: Toa Taua, Nate McCrary, Jaylon Moore and Jalen Wydermyer.

Perkins, who was named the UFL's Pizza Hut Offensive Player of the Week in Week 3, picked up where he left off with another clinical performance. Perkins completed 15-of-22 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns. It is the most passing yards in a game that Perkins has thrown for as a member of the Panthers. Perkins also added 45 yards on the ground.

Michigan's defense shut down the Showboats offensively, holding Memphis to 80 passing yards and 70 rushing yards. Panthers' Defensive Coordinator Collin Bauer's unit also tallied two sacks, six tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble, three passes defensed and two turnovers on downs.

27 points is the most the Panthers have scored in a game since Week 6 of last season (28). The 18-point victory is also the largest margin of victory for the Panthers since they were in the USFL in 2022 (defeated Pittsburgh Maulers 24-0).

The game started on a high note on defense for the Panthers, as Walter Palmore notched his first sack of the season to turn Memphis away to open the game.

After Michigan's first drive stalled, a miscommunication on a snapped punt which was fumbled and then blocked by the Showboats gave Memphis a starting position at Michigan's 20-yard line.

Memphis took advantage five plays later with a Deneric Prince three-yard rushing touchdown. The Panthers stopped the two-point conversion attempt, keeping the score 6-0.

The Pathers tied the game with 19 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Toa Taua bowled his way down the field for a 15-yard rushing score and his first professional touchdown. The offense tactfully maneuvered the seven-play, 53-yard drive in just under four minutes. Taua ran in the one-point conversion to give Michigan a one-point lead after 15 minutes.

Michigan found paydirt again with 47 seconds remaining before intermission, this time a Nate McCary 19-yard rushing touchdown. Bryce Perkins hooked up with Samson Nacua for the one-point conversion to lead 14-6.

Showboats kicker Matt Coghlin stopped the Michigan run with a 52-yard field goal, ending the half on a positive note for Memphis.

Memphis looked poised for points early in the third quarter, but Arnold Tarpley III snatched a would-be completion away for an interception, his second of the season. While the Panthers were unable to take advantage of the takeaway, it changed the momentum in the game.

The Panthers defense continued to fly around as Ron Stone Jr. sacked Troy Williams, aided by Frank Ginda, to force a Showboats punt.

Early in the fourth quarter, facing third-and-nine, Perkins found Siaosi Mariner down the sideline for a big gain of 38 yards. It was the longest completion of the season for Perkins. On the very next play, Perkins connected with Moore for a 27-yard touchdown to build a cushion on their lead. McCrary added the one-point conversion to make the score 21-9.

The Showboats faced a fourth-and-one on their ensuing drive and needed to go for it, but Michigan's defense stood tall and did not allow E.J. Perry to reach the line to gain on the quarterback sneak.

Perkins threw his second touchdown of the night with a 13-yard pass to tight end Jalen Wydermyer, who was making his season debut. The one-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful, but the Panthers had a commanding 27-9 lead.

Michigan's defense came up with another turnover on downs, putting the finishing touches on a very dominant night.

Perkins completed 15-of-22 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns. Perkins also added 45 rushing yards. The tandem of Troy Williams and E.J. Perry of Memphis completed 12-of-24 passes for 80 yards and one interception.

McCrary was Michigan's leading rusher with 60 yards and one touchdown on 11 attempts. Perry was the leading rusher for the Showboats with nine rushes for 30 yards.

Moore was the team's leading receiver with three catches for 39 yards and one touchdown. Kwamie Lassiter II caught three balls for 33 yards for Memphis.

The Panthers (3-1) will hit the road to take on the St. Louis Battlehawks (2-1) at the Dome at America's Center in Week 5. Kick off is set for Saturday at 8 PM ET on ESPN. The Showboats (0-4) will continue their road series and take on the Birmingham Stallions (2-1), kickoff scheduled for 8 PM ET on Friday.

By Roman Bruno

