Panthers Defeat Showboats, 27-9

April 18, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) News Release







DETROIT, Mich. - The Memphis Showboats fell to the Michigan Panthers 27-9 Friday night at Ford Field.

Michigan (3-1) led 14-9 at halftime and got the ball after the intermission. But the Memphis defense forced a 3-and-out, followed by a 53-yard punt return from Isiah Hennie that put the Showboats in position to take the lead. In three plays, Memphis moved to the Michigan 20-yard line.

Quarterback E.J. Perry looked to Eli Stove near the 10-yard line. Stove looked to haul the ball in, but it was pulled away in a juggling interception by the Panthers' Arnold Tarpley III. The game seemed to change from that point, as the Memphis offense continued to struggle.

Michigan's Jaylon Moore hauled in a 27-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to give the Panthers a 21-9 lead after the 1-point conversion. The Panthers added a late TD to account for the final score.

The Showboats grabbed an early lead, thanks to a Michigan miscue. Poor execution on a punt snap following Michigan's first possession led to a Showboats possession at the Michigan 20-yard line. A pass interference penalty gave the Showboats the ball at the 6 and two plays later, Deneric Prince went into the end zone from 3 yards out to put Memphis on top 6-0. The Panthers took their first lead just before the end of the first quarter when Toa Taua rumbled 15 yards over right tackle and also converted the 1-point conversion.

Michigan increased its lead late in the first half, driving 89 yards in 10 plays. Nate McCrary's 19-yard touchdown run up the middle and a Bryce Perkins-to-Samson Nacua 2-point conversion pass put the Panthers on top 14-6 with 41 seconds remaining in the first half. Memphis utilized that 41 seconds to move 33 yards and six plays, setting up a Matt Coghlin 52-yard field goal to make it 14-9.

The Memphis offense was stagnant for much of the contest. Michigan out-gained the Showboats 369-150. Perry passed for 47 yards on 8-of-16 attempts. He was also the team's leading rusher with 30 yards on 9 carries. Linebacker Steele Chambers reprised his title as the Showboats top defender, tallying 11 tackles, including eight solo stops. Safety Eli Walker added nine total tackles, all of which were of solo variety.

The Showboats stay on the road next weekend, facing the Birmingham Stallions at Protective Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.

April 16, 2025

Whisenhunt Steps Down From Showboats

Ken Whisenhunt announced today that he is stepping down as head coach of the Memphis Showboats. Offensive Line Coach Jim Turnerwill serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2025 UFL season.

