Roughnecks Huddle-Up for Education with Special Initiatives for Local Teachers, Students

April 23, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

HOUSTON - Today, the Houston Roughnecks today announced several initiatives centered around education and innovation, ahead of their next themed home game, "Houston Huddle-Up" on Saturday, May 3 at the University of Houston's TDECU Stadium.

"Education is the foundation of innovation, and we're thrilled to roll out new initiatives that uplift learning, spark creativity, and strengthen the bond between our community and the classroom," said Houston Roughnecks VP of Team Business & Event Operations Catherine Schultz. "This is more than a game - it's a tribute to those who inspire, lead, and teach, and we're excited to honor the incredible teachers and educators who are shaping the future of Houston."

Roughnecks Reading Program:

The Roughnecks Reading Program celebrates young readers by showing that a love for learning is always worth cheering for. Any student who reads three books during the 2025 UFL season will earn a free ticket to an upcoming Roughnecks home game.

Nominate A Teacher:

As part of the "Houston Huddle-Up" game on May 3, the Roughnecks are calling on all Houstonians and Roughnecks fans to help shine a spotlight on Houston's teachers who are making a difference in the community.

Ticket Offer for Teachers:

The Roughnecks are celebrating local teachers and educators with a special buy one, get one ticket offer, offering them an opportunity to purchase two tickets for the price of one, for the Roughnecks' upcoming home game on Saturday, May 3.

Hard Hat Coloring Contest:

The Roughnecks are calling on all kids of Roughneck Nation to participate in the Hard Hat Coloring Contest. Every student who submits their hard hat coloring design will receive one free ticket to an upcoming Roughnecks home game.

College Student Ticket Offer:

Using XNow verification, college students can access discounted tickets throughout the 2025 season.

